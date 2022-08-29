Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Jurassic Jungle LIVE coming to Atlanta Sept. 17 and 18
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Jurassic Jungle LIVE will come to the Cobb County Civic Center Sept. 17 and 18. The live educational program will feature 14 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and an Ankylosaurus. They’re the country’s large free-roaming dinosaurs, brought to life by special effects and professional puppeteers.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Smooth & Groove smoothies
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s National Fruit and Veggies Month, so Smooth & Groove stopped by for Food Truck Friday! CEO Keon Davis showed off the company’s smoothies.
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Labor Day weekend 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Labor Day weekend and there are going to be multiple big events in metro Atlanta, including Dragon Con, college football, Atlanta Black Pride festivities, Marietta Art in the Park and more. See complete list below:. FRIDAY. Dragon Con is taking over downtown Atlanta. It’s...
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Live Music Venues In Atlanta
Do you love live music? Atlanta, Georgia has plenty of places to enjoy live musical performances around the city. This article will list some places in Atlanta that offer live bands, vocalists performing across several genres. There are seedy joints, upscale big band-type options as well as restaurants, taverns and banquet halls that offer jazz and R&B standards.
CBS 46
Map released for proposed Buckhead segment of the Atlanta BeltLine
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Things are about to get loud in some of the metro’s quieter neighborhoods. The Atlanta BeltLine is coming soon to Buckhead. Watch the video above to see where the northwest trail will be built. The path will run from close to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Single Not Searching’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Actress Lisa Raye McCoy and producer Tanya Sam stopped by CBS 46 to talk about their new film Single Not Searching. They also gave some dating tips for those who are single and searching. Single Not Searching will hit theaters later this month.
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Wings on Wheat fails with a 42; Margaritaville receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Mt. Zion Parkway in Jonesboro, Wings on Wheat located next to the Shell gas station scored 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says a black substance was found on the ice scoop. Plus, raw fish and chicken wings were at unsafe temperatures. And there were live and dead roaches seen throughout the facility.
CBS 46
CBS46 kicks of Books to Kids donation drive at new Dunkin' location in Cumming
CBS 46 meteorologist Cutter Martin has your Labor Day weekend forecast. Stabbing, shooting reported at Macy’s inside Mall of Georgia. Stabbing, shooting reported at Macy’s inside Mall of Georgia. Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta. Updated: 3 hours ago. Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital...
CBS 46
‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ to open Oct. 21
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new Harry Potter-themed exhibit is coming to Atlanta Oct. 21. Harry Potter: The Exhibition will come to 200 Peachtree Street for a limited engagement. The immersive experience brings visitors in Hogwarts, featuring movie costumes and props, virtual photo ops, and displays that walk visitors through how the movies were made.
CBS 46
Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
AccessAtlanta
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
Dragon Con Parade: Where, when, route, spectator info, more
Dragon Con, the internationally known science fiction, fantasy, and gaming convention, returns to downtown Atlanta for Labor Day weekend, bringing with it some 60,000 pop culture fans. If you’re not attending the festival but still want to enjoy some of the activities, the Dragon Con Parade Saturday morning offers a...
CBS 46
State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
Labor Day weekend activities around metro Atlanta that’ll cost you less than lunch
ATLANTA — We’re coming up on a long weekend break — Labor Day. And with inflation, what if you don’t want to spend a lot to have fun?. Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer found free things to do!. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
CBS 46
Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend to feature entertainment, parties
Atlanta Black Pride kicks off tonight with a slate of entertainment, special guests, parties, and more throughout Labor Day weekend. The weekend actually kicks off tonight, Sept. 1, with Mayor Andre Dickens hosting the sold out “Welcome Reception” from 7 to 9 p.m. at city hall. Activities for Atlanta Black Pride are divided into “Male” […] The post Atlanta Black Pride Weekend to feature entertainment, parties appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thisis50.com
GA rising stars Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth have signed a deal with 300 Entertainment’s Sparta Distribution
Clay James and Pimp Sweet Tooth aka ‘Southern Playas’ have been making noise on the Atlanta indie scene for quite some time. You may have first heard about the duo performing and making a name for themselves at Department Store on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta. A lot of other people’s first encounter with the group was when they toured the country opening for hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg or their memorable performances at the SXSW Music Festival in Austin, Texas. If you’re a new comer to the movement you should definitely catch up on their music and check out “Southern Playas Vol.1 and 2” which is available on all digital streaming platforms. Volume 3 of the Southern Playas series will be releasing this fall on 300 Entertainment’s independent distribution arm ‘Sparta’. This is a highly anticipated release amongst their fans in Atlanta. Clay who first caught a buzz from being discovered by fellow Savannah native and ‘Outkast’ legend ‘Big Boi’ has been having a heck of solo run with a number of appearances on MTV and BET for his music videos as well as cameos in other peoples videos like hip hop legend Missy Elliot. While Pimp Sweet Tooth on the other hand has become a Tik Tok phenomenon gaining over 5 million views on the app in the past year. His poems and freestyles have been gaining the attention of lots of other influencers and celebrities; ultimately catapulting the South Carolina native to instant stardom. Outside of music, Clay James is also making his acting debut in the film “Out On A Lim” starring Tray Chaney and Jamal Woolard which is set to release later this year. Both these young men are also entrepreneurs and thriving business owners; Clay has a studio in Decatur called ‘Sound Lynk’ and Sweet Tooth owns ‘Playas Only Clothing Co’ which is gaining a big buzz in Atlanta. The group also have a new single releasing soon with DJ Funky and The Coalition DJs entitled “She A Hustla” produced by Zaytoven. Stay in tune with their movement by following them on social media:
CBS 46
Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
CBS 46
‘Stranger Things: The Experience’ coming to Pullman Yards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The newest experience to hit Pullman Yards will arrive just in time for Halloween. Stranger Things: The Experience will arrive in Atlanta Oct. 22. The interactive experience based on the Netflix megahit follows a brand new storyline where guests must explore the Upside Down and escape from Vecna. After escaping, guests will be able to explore Mix-Tape, a space where they can grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy and try a cocktail at the first ever Stranger Things-themed bar.
