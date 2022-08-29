Read full article on original website
Related
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Stimulus Check Update: 6 States to Send Out Payments This Month
While it is unclear if the federal government will provide more stimulus checks, several states are providing residents with more money under other initiatives.
In battleground Pennsylvania, Trump-backed Mastriano sticks with hard-right rhetoric
ASTON, Pa., Sept 2 (Reuters) - In the battle for Pennsylvania's governorship, one of the biggest U.S. midterm election races, Trump-backed Republican Doug Mastriano badly trails his Democratic opponent in fundraising, lags in polls and has yet to go on air with ads.
Podcaster ruled invalid for Ohio Nov. ballot files complaint
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election filed a court complaint Friday as she continues to push for her place on the November ballot in Ohio’s secretary of state race. Terpeshore “Tore” Maras alleged...
Comments / 0