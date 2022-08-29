Paint in the Park event coming to Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Painting, cool breezes and beautiful landscapes are all relaxing.

On September 18, from 1-3 pm, the City of Greenville Recreation & Parks Department and the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge will host the Paint in the Park event for anyone to attend.

The event will take place at Town Common and is a free event where painters of all skill levels can come out and paint to their heart’s content. When the event ends, the painters will be able to come up on stage and show off their creations and have their photo taken.

The event will be located at 105 E. 1st Street in Greenville. Artists must bring their own supplies (paint, canvas/paper, easel, and chair if needed).

To register: https://www.pittcountyarts.com/events/paint-in-the-park

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.