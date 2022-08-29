Read full article on original website
NJ allergy sufferers warned to brace for a nasty new surprise
This is usually the time of year when hayfever sufferers are sneezing, coughing and rubbing their eyes. But so far, hayfever season has been basically non-existent in New Jersey. That’s about to change. According to Dr. Leonard Bielory, an allergy expert and professor at the Hackensack Meriden School of...
The NJ driving law that you break daily
Dennis had an experience today where he felt compelled to honk his horn at someone on the road who just did not wanna follow the rules. That got us into a discussion about the two types of people in New Jersey: those who honk, and those who do not honk.
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
Free Wawa Coffee for Teachers in September in NJ, PA
Oh you're going to love this news if you're a teacher or school administrator. If you're not, tell all your teacher and administrator friends so they don't miss out. It's back again for 2022. Wawa is wishing teachers and school administrators well as they go back to school for the 2022-23 school year by giving them FREE COFFEE DURING THE WHOLE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER. Wow.
Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore
If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
New Jersey has yet another killer insect on the loose right now
Its name is sphecius speciosus and it comes out a couple of months before Halloween. Maybe for that reason, they've earned the nickname "zombie wasp." People all over parts of New Jersey have taken notice of these things and are wondering what the hell they are and how dangerous they are.
Scrub Daddy Partners With NJ Brewery For A One Of A Kind Beer
This may just be one of the most unique beer collaborations I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen many food companies partner up with different breweries to bring a lot of unique beer flavors to life, but Scrub Daddy was not the first company I would’ve thought would be into this sort of deal.
School Should NEVER Start in Eastern PA. Or New Jersey Before Labor Day
Thousands of school kids across our area have gone back to school, but many of them, haven't even had a full day of classes yet. So I am wondering, is it REALLY necessary for schools in the Eastern Pa. and Central Jersey area to EVER start before Labor Day?. TONS...
Your New Jersey Kindergartner Will Meet A Lot of Liams and Emmas
It's time to kiss the little ones and let `em head off for school!. Those first-timers - the kindergarteners - will be extremely difficult to let go of. Never fear moms and dads, they'll make friends quickly and be ready to tackle school in no time. And, they'll be doing...
Fan Favorite Pizza Shops in Mercer County, NJ Ranked
One of the greatest parts about living in New Jersey is how amazing every pizza place is. Even if you order takeout from your least favorite shop, it’s still a million times better than any pizza you’ll get anywhere else!. Being from the New Jersey and New York...
After NJ closes roller coaster, Six Flags experts recommend repairs
JACKSON — A section of the El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure was found to need repair following an incident Thursday night that has kept the ride closed since. Nineteen people were injured including five who were hospitalized for treatment of a neck injury, two for...
The ultimate playlist for your New Jersey road trip
It’s one of the biggest decisions you have to make when traveling: flying vs. driving. Flying to your destination is quicker and forces you to pack only the essentials. But right now, a flight will set you back a few hundred dollars that can be used for other things if you were to just drive.
This New Jersey Wholesale Giant Is Getting Ready To Increase Its Membership Fee
Get ready to pull out your wallet, because price hikes are coming to one of New Jersey's wholesale retailers. Wholesale retailers take the food shopping experience to a whole new level. You can get all the groceries you need, fresh meats and veggies, plus books, movies, a pallet of cheez-its,...
Travel + Leisure magazine singles out 12 small towns as NJ’s best
With a combined website and magazine circulation exceeding 16 million, Travel + Leisure carries clout when it comes to influencing tourist trends, and readers may now be persuaded to make day trips to a dozen select municipalities in the Garden State. The publication has named its 12 Best Small Towns...
Saucy and Spicy! Here’s Where NJ’s 1st ‘Dave’s Hot Chicken’ Will Be
Spicy, hot chicken is sweeping the country in saucy deliciousness!. Dave's Hot Chicken, an L.A.- based hot chicken chain is in the midst of a MAJOR country-wide expansion, and they're planning on coming to New Jersey!. Sure, you may have heard whispers about this delicious chain coming to the Garden...
New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP
I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
This Could Be Dangerous – Want To Live At A New Jersey Mall?
Do you ever just sit and stare at your closet unable to make a decision on what to wear while you are getting ready?. Do you always mutter, "I don't have any clothes!" on the regular?. Do your "errands" consist of running to Target to see what new items got...
A love letter to NJ’s lost drive-in movie theaters
Lost loves are both bitter and special. Consider this a love letter. I saw a list of things you must do here in the Garden State in NJ Monthly and most of them were things most people wouldn’t care about doing at all. Like go to the Pine Barrens...
One year after Ida, added recovery funds slow to flow in NJ
HILLSBOROUGH – One year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida flooded portions of New Jersey and touched off the state’s strongest tornado in 31 years, Gov. Phil Murphy marked the anniversary in a visit to Somerset County with a promise of more recovery funds to come. Thirty people...
Start Saving Money On Gas At Wawa – Here’s How
If you’re looking to save some money, you’re going to want to download the Wawa app ASAP. I saw people posting about this in a local Facebook group that I’m in and It’s officially true according to cbsnews.com. Wawa does this occasionally to promote their app,...
