The NJ driving law that you break daily

Dennis had an experience today where he felt compelled to honk his horn at someone on the road who just did not wanna follow the rules. That got us into a discussion about the two types of people in New Jersey: those who honk, and those who do not honk.
Free Wawa Coffee for Teachers in September in NJ, PA

Oh you're going to love this news if you're a teacher or school administrator. If you're not, tell all your teacher and administrator friends so they don't miss out. It's back again for 2022. Wawa is wishing teachers and school administrators well as they go back to school for the 2022-23 school year by giving them FREE COFFEE DURING THE WHOLE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER. Wow.
Ouch! Rare stinging jellyfish invades the Jersey Shore

If you are headed to the Jersey Shore this weekend, beware of another danger lurking in the waters just off our coast. The rare mauve stinger jellyfish has shown up in large numbers, and they pack a painful sting. Unlike other jellyfish, this species has stinger cells all over its...
Scrub Daddy Partners With NJ Brewery For A One Of A Kind Beer

This may just be one of the most unique beer collaborations I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen many food companies partner up with different breweries to bring a lot of unique beer flavors to life, but Scrub Daddy was not the first company I would’ve thought would be into this sort of deal.
The ultimate playlist for your New Jersey road trip

It’s one of the biggest decisions you have to make when traveling: flying vs. driving. Flying to your destination is quicker and forces you to pack only the essentials. But right now, a flight will set you back a few hundred dollars that can be used for other things if you were to just drive.
Travel + Leisure magazine singles out 12 small towns as NJ’s best

With a combined website and magazine circulation exceeding 16 million, Travel + Leisure carries clout when it comes to influencing tourist trends, and readers may now be persuaded to make day trips to a dozen select municipalities in the Garden State. The publication has named its 12 Best Small Towns...
New Jersey, If You See A Napkin In Your Car Door Handle Call The Police ASAP

I can’t speak for all the men out there, but as women, we have to think of our safety almost constantly. We are hard-wired to be that way and frankly it sucks. We shouldn't have to think twice before taking a jog without a tracking device or walking back to our car at night. It is important that you know what just happened to Erin Mimms so it does not happen to you or anyone you love.
A love letter to NJ’s lost drive-in movie theaters

Lost loves are both bitter and special. Consider this a love letter. I saw a list of things you must do here in the Garden State in NJ Monthly and most of them were things most people wouldn’t care about doing at all. Like go to the Pine Barrens...
Start Saving Money On Gas At Wawa – Here’s How

If you’re looking to save some money, you’re going to want to download the Wawa app ASAP. I saw people posting about this in a local Facebook group that I’m in and It’s officially true according to cbsnews.com. Wawa does this occasionally to promote their app,...
