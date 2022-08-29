Today, Bitwise Industries (www.bitwiseindustries.com) announced the acquisition of the Array School, which offers boot camps, apprenticeship programs, and shared co-working spaces to support the development of a new diverse tech workforce in Wyoming. This marks Bitwises’ third acquisition this year and follows their announcement to begin operations in five new states, including in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO