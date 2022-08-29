‘I’ll just be able to go out and dominate’: Sauce Gardner sends warning to NFL ahead of rookie season with Jets

Alex Leatherwood will now have to look somewhere else to play after the Las Vegas Raiders made him among their final roster cut casualties. The Raiders did not really want to lose the former first-rounder for nothing, as they tried to shop him around with the hopes of getting any asset in return. Unfortunately for them, all they got was the feeling of getting rejected 32 times, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO