Jackson, NJ

Six Flags El Toro coaster getting repair to part of sub-structure after injuries

By Aliza Chasan
 4 days ago

JACKSON, NJ (PIX11) — The El Toro roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure remained closed on Monday as investigations continued into the Thursday accident that sent five riders to the hospital and injured a number of others.

In total, 14 people were hurt. One rider suffered a neck injury, two had back injuries and two had mouth and tongue injuries, according to the NJ Department of Community Affairs.

Initial investigations found the coaster “completed its ride cycle safely,” a Six Flags spokesperson said. Experts determined part of the ride sub-structure needed to be repaired.

“The ride will remain closed to complete the review and make necessary repairs,” the spokesperson said. “Prior to re-opening, the ride will be inspected again, including evaluations by the state of NJ and an independent ride safety expert. Once approved by our engineers, maintenance, and operations professionals, the ride will re-open.”

In Thursday’s incident, witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing a jolting of the El Toro train while customers were on the ride, a DCA spokesperson told PIX11 News. There have been a number of incidents at the Six Flags location in recent years. In 2020, guests were briefly stuck on rides during a short power outage .

In 2021, a log flume malfunction sent two people to the hospital. The El Toro roller coaster, along with Nitro and Joker , was also briefly shut down over problems in 2021.

