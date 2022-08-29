ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nautical Bowls coming soon to Flower Mound

Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound, according to franchise owner Katie Berge. The restaurant, which will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, anticipates opening in November. The Minnesota-based restaurant chain offers healthy, fresh superfood bowls. Its menu items are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based. Nautical Bowls was established in 2018; the Flower Mound location will be its second planned location in Texas. www.nauticalbowls.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville

Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
advocatemag.com

Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand

Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dutch Bros Coffee opening second Grapevine location in 2023

Dutch Bros will be opening its second Grapevine location in 2023. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee is opening a location in early 2023 at 3115 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing. This will be the second Dutch Bros Grapevine location with another storefront opening at 801 E. Northwest Hwy. The Northwest Hwy. location was slated to open Aug. 26, but the opening date has been moved to Sept. 9, according to a company representative.
GRAPEVINE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Restaurants
City
Highland Village, TX
City
Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lewisville, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Flower Mound, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

J.S. International Grill opening Richardson restaurant in former Lahla's Plant Kitchen

J.S. International Grill serves a variety of international cuisine, including Jamaican jerk chicken, shrimp pasta and samosas. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) J.S. International Grill will open in Richardson soon near the Richardson Heights shopping center. The restaurant will be located in the former space of Lahla’s Plant Kitchen at 100 S. Central Expressway next to Half Price Books. No grand opening date has been announced. J.S. International Grill has one location in DeSoto at 234 E. Beltline Road. The restaurant serves a variety of international cuisine, including Jamaican jerk chicken, shrimp pasta and samosas. 214-475-9637 (DeSoto location). www.jsinternational2go.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
mckinneyonline.com

District 121: When restaurants, boutique hotel will open and what unique ideas officials have for the future

District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Magnolia Dermatology now open in Frisco

Magnolia Dermatology is now open near the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact News) Drs. Carla Gustovich and Rachel Quinby opened Magnolia Dermatology Aug. 15 at 13192 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 620, Frisco. The doctors have been in practice for more than 15 years. The office offers both medical services, such as treatment for psoriasis, rosacea and eczema, as well as cosmetic services, such as Botox, cosmetic fillers and cosmetic peels. Magnolia Dermatology is accepting new patients of all ages, and takes most commercial insurance plans, including Medicare. 972-668-3376. www.magnoliadermfrisco.com.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#South Texas#Alligator#Food Drink#The University Of Texas#The Victoria Advocate
dmagazine.com

For an Old-School Backyard Burger, Go to Heim (and Resist the Barbecue)

Within our weekly Lunch Box column, we’ve explored the idea of getting creative with how you use restaurants, repurposing them in imaginative ways. First, I wrote about the pleasures of getting a weekday lunch in Deep Ellum. More recently there was a suggestion to go to sports bars for food specials when they’re not showing sports.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business

Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Rebel Athletic to open in The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Rebel Athletic plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at The Shops at Willow Bend. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Rebel Athletic will open its new Plano location in the third quarter of 2022 at The Shops at Willow Bend. Founded in 2013 as a couture cheerleading uniform company, Rebel Athletic has expanded to include a school cheerleading apparel division, a retail division and a dance division with products such as shoes, bags, cosmetics, sports apparel, athletic wear and more. Rebel Athletic will be located at 6121 W. Park Blvd., across from H&M on the upper level near Macy’s. 855-732-3568. www.rebelathletic.com.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Stevie's Diner celebrates 10th anniversary in Fort Worth

Stevie's Diner uses decor seen in vintage diners and includes some family heirlooms and other items given by regular customers. (Courtesy Stevie's Diner) Stevie’s Diner celebrated its 10th anniversary late last month. The business at 5500 N. Tarrant Parkway, Ste. 132, Fort Worth, is an independent, family-owned restaurant that offers a retro twist to classic dishes in a throwback-themed dining area. The business is open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. It offers traditional breakfast fare, while the lunch menu features a few unique options. The Elvis, named after Elvis Presley, is a sandwich with peanut butter, banana, bacon and honey on Texas toast. Disco Fries are french fries covered in brown gravy and mozzarella cheese. 817-656-0822. www.steviesdiner.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym now open in Plano

We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym opened its new Plano location in July. (Courtesy We Rock The Spectrum) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym held a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise—owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering, and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner—offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Bodybar Pilates opening soon on Preston Road in Frisco

Bodybar Pilates will open its first location in Frisco on Sept. 12. (Courtesy Bodybar Pilates) Bodybar Pilates is opening in Frisco on Sept. 12. The exercise studio, located at 7932 Preston Road, combines “the Pilates method and modern exercise training principles,” according to a news release. The facility offers low-impact workouts and holds foundational, specialty and advanced classes, according to its website. Bodybar Pilates offers memberships for unlimited or twice-weekly sessions. 469-200-5264. www.bodybarpilates.com/studios/frisco.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mami Coco now open in Lakewood area of Dallas

Mami Coco serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, flautas and enchiladas. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Mami Coco opened its second restaurant in Dallas Aug. 26 off of Samuell Boulevard in Lakewood. The mexican restaurant is located at 2706 Samuell Blvd. Ste B, next to the recently opened Mixtitos kitchen. Mami Coco serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, flautas and enchiladas. www.mamicoco.org.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Smokehouse Provisions offering cold smoked meat in Richardson

Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025, in Richardson. (Courtesy Smokehouse Provisions) Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 in Richardson. Started by chef Stephen Cash, the butcher shop is located at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025. Unlike traditional butcher shops, Smokehouse Provisions provides cold smoked products, including steaks, pork chops and chicken. According to Cash, cold smoking will allow customers to get a higher-quality meat. He said it is best to get the meat on the grill as quick as possible after smoking. 512-619-1718. www.smokehouseprovisions.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy