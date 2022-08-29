Read full article on original website
Nautical Bowls coming soon to Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls is expected to open in Flower Mound, according to franchise owner Katie Berge. The restaurant, which will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, anticipates opening in November. The Minnesota-based restaurant chain offers healthy, fresh superfood bowls. Its menu items are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based. Nautical Bowls was established in 2018; the Flower Mound location will be its second planned location in Texas. www.nauticalbowls.com.
Popshelf retail store now open in Lewisville
Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Aug. 26, according to a spokesperson for the company. The store is located at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf officials plan to open 100 additional stores this fiscal year. 469-830-0729. www.popshelf.com.
advocatemag.com
Jake’s Burgers & Beer closes one location, but continues to expand
Jake’s Burger’s & Beer has closed one of its eight locations, but the original location continues to thrive. The burger chain closed the Uptown location at McKinney Avenue on Aug. 14. Developers are converting the land where it once stood into a 19-story mixed-use tower, according to Dallas News.
Dutch Bros Coffee opening second Grapevine location in 2023
Dutch Bros will be opening its second Grapevine location in 2023. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Oregon-based coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee is opening a location in early 2023 at 3115 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing. This will be the second Dutch Bros Grapevine location with another storefront opening at 801 E. Northwest Hwy. The Northwest Hwy. location was slated to open Aug. 26, but the opening date has been moved to Sept. 9, according to a company representative.
Baja Cantina boasts margaritas, scratch kitchens in Keller, Roanoke
Baja fish tacos ($14) include beer-battered or grilled fish, cabbage, tomato, Baja sauce, avocado, corn tortillas, white rice and black beans. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) When Tony Segovia opened Baja Cantina 16 years ago in Watauga, he did so armed with decades of restaurant industry experience, including owning a restaurant...
J.S. International Grill opening Richardson restaurant in former Lahla's Plant Kitchen
J.S. International Grill serves a variety of international cuisine, including Jamaican jerk chicken, shrimp pasta and samosas. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) J.S. International Grill will open in Richardson soon near the Richardson Heights shopping center. The restaurant will be located in the former space of Lahla’s Plant Kitchen at 100 S. Central Expressway next to Half Price Books. No grand opening date has been announced. J.S. International Grill has one location in DeSoto at 234 E. Beltline Road. The restaurant serves a variety of international cuisine, including Jamaican jerk chicken, shrimp pasta and samosas. 214-475-9637 (DeSoto location). www.jsinternational2go.com.
mckinneyonline.com
District 121: When restaurants, boutique hotel will open and what unique ideas officials have for the future
District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
Magnolia Dermatology now open in Frisco
Magnolia Dermatology is now open near the intersection of Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact News) Drs. Carla Gustovich and Rachel Quinby opened Magnolia Dermatology Aug. 15 at 13192 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 620, Frisco. The doctors have been in practice for more than 15 years. The office offers both medical services, such as treatment for psoriasis, rosacea and eczema, as well as cosmetic services, such as Botox, cosmetic fillers and cosmetic peels. Magnolia Dermatology is accepting new patients of all ages, and takes most commercial insurance plans, including Medicare. 972-668-3376. www.magnoliadermfrisco.com.
dmagazine.com
For an Old-School Backyard Burger, Go to Heim (and Resist the Barbecue)
Within our weekly Lunch Box column, we’ve explored the idea of getting creative with how you use restaurants, repurposing them in imaginative ways. First, I wrote about the pleasures of getting a weekday lunch in Deep Ellum. More recently there was a suggestion to go to sports bars for food specials when they’re not showing sports.
Dickey’s BBQ wants to help you celebrate Labor Day with some legit barbecue
Labor Day is all about kicking back and reflecting on the fruits of your labor so far in the year but if you want to not think about work at all, which we recommend, think instead of some delicious food.
Sugar Mountain closes up shop in Plano after 16 years in business
Sugar Mountain had been open for 16 years before closing. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) After 16 years in business, drive-thru drink shop Sugar Mountain closed in late August. The last day of operations for the business was Aug. 28. at 909 W. Parker Road, Plano. The business was known for its shaved ice, smoothies and more. The owners said on Instagram that they are looking for a new location for the business. www.instagram.com/sugarmountainplano.
Rebel Athletic to open in The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano
Rebel Athletic plans to open a brick-and-mortar location at The Shops at Willow Bend. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Rebel Athletic will open its new Plano location in the third quarter of 2022 at The Shops at Willow Bend. Founded in 2013 as a couture cheerleading uniform company, Rebel Athletic has expanded to include a school cheerleading apparel division, a retail division and a dance division with products such as shoes, bags, cosmetics, sports apparel, athletic wear and more. Rebel Athletic will be located at 6121 W. Park Blvd., across from H&M on the upper level near Macy’s. 855-732-3568. www.rebelathletic.com.
Stevie's Diner celebrates 10th anniversary in Fort Worth
Stevie's Diner uses decor seen in vintage diners and includes some family heirlooms and other items given by regular customers. (Courtesy Stevie's Diner) Stevie’s Diner celebrated its 10th anniversary late last month. The business at 5500 N. Tarrant Parkway, Ste. 132, Fort Worth, is an independent, family-owned restaurant that offers a retro twist to classic dishes in a throwback-themed dining area. The business is open for breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. It offers traditional breakfast fare, while the lunch menu features a few unique options. The Elvis, named after Elvis Presley, is a sandwich with peanut butter, banana, bacon and honey on Texas toast. Disco Fries are french fries covered in brown gravy and mozzarella cheese. 817-656-0822. www.steviesdiner.com.
This shop at Galleria Dallas takes gourmet snacks to the next level
From items like the Strawberry Shortcake Shookie to Fruity Pebbles Candy Apple, Lizzie Lu has so many options that will leave your mouth watering.
We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym now open in Plano
We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym opened its new Plano location in July. (Courtesy We Rock The Spectrum) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym held a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise—owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering, and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner—offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com.
Bodybar Pilates opening soon on Preston Road in Frisco
Bodybar Pilates will open its first location in Frisco on Sept. 12. (Courtesy Bodybar Pilates) Bodybar Pilates is opening in Frisco on Sept. 12. The exercise studio, located at 7932 Preston Road, combines “the Pilates method and modern exercise training principles,” according to a news release. The facility offers low-impact workouts and holds foundational, specialty and advanced classes, according to its website. Bodybar Pilates offers memberships for unlimited or twice-weekly sessions. 469-200-5264. www.bodybarpilates.com/studios/frisco.
Mami Coco now open in Lakewood area of Dallas
Mami Coco serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, flautas and enchiladas. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Mami Coco opened its second restaurant in Dallas Aug. 26 off of Samuell Boulevard in Lakewood. The mexican restaurant is located at 2706 Samuell Blvd. Ste B, next to the recently opened Mixtitos kitchen. Mami Coco serves a variety of Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, flautas and enchiladas. www.mamicoco.org.
Texas Original opens medical cannabis dispensary in Frisco
The Frisco location offers pickup for medical cannabis prescriptions from noon to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at OmniLife Wellness, located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Ste. 100. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Texas Original opened Frisco’s first medical cannabis pickup location in collaboration with OmniLife Wellness on Aug. 25, according to a news...
DFW to Gain Two More Dutch Bros Storefronts
From coffees and smoothies to flavorful teas and goodies, this coffee shop provides quick-service menu items to diners.
Smokehouse Provisions offering cold smoked meat in Richardson
Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025, in Richardson. (Courtesy Smokehouse Provisions) Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 in Richardson. Started by chef Stephen Cash, the butcher shop is located at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025. Unlike traditional butcher shops, Smokehouse Provisions provides cold smoked products, including steaks, pork chops and chicken. According to Cash, cold smoking will allow customers to get a higher-quality meat. He said it is best to get the meat on the grill as quick as possible after smoking. 512-619-1718. www.smokehouseprovisions.com.
