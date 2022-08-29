ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sopranos' Actor Robert LuPone Dead At 76

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sopranos actor Robert "Bob" LuPone has passed away at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer.

LuPone, brother of Broadway legend Patti LuPone, died Saturday (August 27) after battling the pancreatic cancer for the past three years, TMZ reports. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, and son, Orlando, as well as his sister and brother, William.

LuPone has dozens of acting credits, but he is likely most recognized from his role as Dr. Bruce "Cooze" Cusamano from the smash hit crime drama series The Sopranos, Tony Soprano's neighbor and physician. He reprised the role several times over the show's run from 1999 to 2007.

In addition to his time on television and in film, LuPone was a staple on the Broadway stage, earning a Tony Award nomination for his work in A Chorus Line in 1976. He shared his passion for live theater when helped found the off-broadway space MCC Theater. On Saturday, the theater confirmed the passing of the beloved actor in a lengthy statement.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer," the theater said in a tweet, directing followers to the statement by fellow artistic directors Bernie Tesley and Will Cantler.

"Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked into our souls," the statement reads, in part. "He was our best friend. It is hard to believe that we will never sit down with him again and say 'Let's talk.'"

The full statement can be read on the MCC Theater's website.

Virginia State
