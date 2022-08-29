Read full article on original website
Police recover 800 pounds of meat stolen in SW Kansas
STEVENS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect in connection with the alleged theft of 800 pounds of meat in Southwest Kansas. The incident started in Morton County when a victim filed a police report regarding packages of processed meat being stolen from a meat locker, according to the Hugoton Police Department.
1 Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Hansford County (Hansford County, TX)
Texas Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash west of Spearman in Hansford County on Friday night that claimed a life. The victim was identified as Warren Wilson of [..]
3 plead guilty to fentanyl possession in Amarillo Federal Court
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The three individuals involved in an alleged drug-related transaction in Moore County in March have officially pleaded guilty to their involvement, according to documents filed Monday in Amarillo Federal Court. According to the documents, filed Monday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Luis […]
Snack Pak For Kids Gets Huge Donation
Snack Pak Beef Stik will be getting a 100 thousand dollar donation during their fourth annual beef for kids classic. Area cattle feeders and beef communities raised the money and about 50 communities will get benefit from the donation. from the donor to Snack Pak Beef Partners. The nonprofit’s founder...
