Belton, TX

Waco ISD Parent Expresses Safety Concern Over New School Designs

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Amid much commotion, Waco ISD Board of Trustees recently approved of new designs for G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School, and Waco High School. In its meeting this month, one Waco police officer provided his statement regarding safety concerns with the new design.
Donate now to Battle of the River Chamber Challenge

MEXIA / GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – Mexia and Groesbeck are planning for their big game coming up on September 23, which has also led to a Chamber Challenge for Battle of the River!. Both the Mexia and Groesbeck Chambers are challenging their communities to collect the most funds...
Belton FD hose cart to be donated to Bell County Museum

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Fire Department is preserving a little bit of its history on Friday afternoon. The department will be delivering its historic hose cart to the Bell County Museum on Friday afternoon. City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says this delivery will be to a storage facility at 120 N. Penelope Street.
Central Texas Labor Day closures

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Labor Day is this Monday, which means several places around Central Texas will be closed for the holiday. The City of Waco says its offices will be closed on Monday. The City’s Solid Waste Offices, Recycle Center, and the Waco Landfill will also be closed. Monday’s trash and recycling will be picked up this Wednesday, September 7.
Safe Sitters course teach teens safety skills

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A common way for young teenagers to earn money is babysitting – a job that requires a lot of responsibility. The injury prevention team at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s is providing Safe Sitter courses to prepare teens in case of an emergency.
Volunteers needed to help Baylor fight food insecurity

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the second year in a row, faculty and students from Baylor University’s Department of Accounting and Business Law in the Hankamer School of Business are partnering with Caritas of Waco on September 13 to help alleviate food insecurity in McLennan County by packing meals for those most in need.
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Arrest made after brief Gatesville ISD lockdown

GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a suspicious vehicle led to a brief lockdown within the Gatesville Independent School District on Thursday. The district posted on social media and notified faculty and staff that a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the Gatesville High...
News Channel 25

Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas

As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
City of Waco Approves 19-Million Dollar Land Development

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – On Tuesday, the City of Waco green-lit giving 19-million dollars to KSR Advantage to help their plan for the former Floyd Casey stadium site. There have been several plans announced for the area since the stadium was imploded 6 years ago. On the heels...
