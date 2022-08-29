Read full article on original website
Waco ISD Parent Expresses Safety Concern Over New School Designs
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – Amid much commotion, Waco ISD Board of Trustees recently approved of new designs for G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School, and Waco High School. In its meeting this month, one Waco police officer provided his statement regarding safety concerns with the new design.
Donate now to Battle of the River Chamber Challenge
MEXIA / GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – Mexia and Groesbeck are planning for their big game coming up on September 23, which has also led to a Chamber Challenge for Battle of the River!. Both the Mexia and Groesbeck Chambers are challenging their communities to collect the most funds...
Belton FD hose cart to be donated to Bell County Museum
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton Fire Department is preserving a little bit of its history on Friday afternoon. The department will be delivering its historic hose cart to the Bell County Museum on Friday afternoon. City Public Information Officer Paul Romer says this delivery will be to a storage facility at 120 N. Penelope Street.
Central Texas Labor Day closures
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Labor Day is this Monday, which means several places around Central Texas will be closed for the holiday. The City of Waco says its offices will be closed on Monday. The City’s Solid Waste Offices, Recycle Center, and the Waco Landfill will also be closed. Monday’s trash and recycling will be picked up this Wednesday, September 7.
Safe Sitter program returns to Baylor Scott & White Children's Hospital
TEMPLE, Texas — After two years, the Safe Sitter Program is back at Baylor Scott & White Children's Hospital. The program is offered to kids and adults every first Saturday of the month during the school year. The program took a break due to COVID, but now is back...
Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center
The Central Texas State Fair has been a staple in the community for generations. It kicks off Thursday throughout the entire Labor Day weekend at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Safe Sitters course teach teens safety skills
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A common way for young teenagers to earn money is babysitting – a job that requires a lot of responsibility. The injury prevention team at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s is providing Safe Sitter courses to prepare teens in case of an emergency.
Volunteers needed to help Baylor fight food insecurity
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the second year in a row, faculty and students from Baylor University’s Department of Accounting and Business Law in the Hankamer School of Business are partnering with Caritas of Waco on September 13 to help alleviate food insecurity in McLennan County by packing meals for those most in need.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Arrest made after brief Gatesville ISD lockdown
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a suspicious vehicle led to a brief lockdown within the Gatesville Independent School District on Thursday. The district posted on social media and notified faculty and staff that a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the Gatesville High...
Bugged Out: Killeen, Texas Newspaper Being Sued By Department of Labor
The Killeen Daily Herald, a newspaper serving the Killeen, Texas area since 1890, is currently facing a lawsuit. The United States Department of Labor has announced they are suing Frank Mayborn Enterprises Inc., who owns the Daily Herald. The reasoning for the lawsuit is an alleged firing of a employee for reporting a health and safety violation.
Murky drinking water still running in Rockdale 2 years after funding approved for new pipes
ROCKDALE, Texas (KXAN) — “Feces brown,” said Robert Spencer, holding his water filter. “It gets clogged up,” he said. “If this wasn’t filtered, this would be in the drinking water. You fill up the bath, and it looks like someone poured a cup of coffee in the bath water.”
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
News Channel 25
Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas
As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
City of Waco Approves 19-Million Dollar Land Development
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – On Tuesday, the City of Waco green-lit giving 19-million dollars to KSR Advantage to help their plan for the former Floyd Casey stadium site. There have been several plans announced for the area since the stadium was imploded 6 years ago. On the heels...
Suspect apprehended after suspicious vehicle spotted in Gatesville High
Gatesville ISD said a suspect has been apprehended after a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the high school parking lot and all campuses went into "secure mode."
Killeen newspaper fired reporter for complaining about bug infestation, lawsuit says
The Department of Labor sued the Killeen Daily Herald Tuesday for allegedly retaliating against the employee.
Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals
We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
KWTX
A dream come true: Central Texas woman in hospice care meets her favorite weatherman
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman on hospice care who has been a faithful viewer of KWTX for more than 60 years had her dying wish granted to meet and shake the hand of longtime beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett and she said it was everything she dreamed of and more.
Killeen, Texas Woman’s Family Is Asking For Help Making A Miracle
A Killeen, Texas woman by the name of Selma Guajardo is asking for Central Texas to come together and help in any way possible. Family and friends are raising money for the nonprofit Help Hope Live to fund uninsured medical expenses associated with a catastrophic illness. This story is actually...
