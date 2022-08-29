Read full article on original website
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
Jordan Carson celebrates National College Colors Day with fun Central Michigan University memories
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a busy time of year! We’ve recently kicked off another back-to-school season, September has arrived, and we’re entering into a long weekend to observe Labor Day! There is much to celebrate and to ramp up the excitement, we’re celebrating not one but two additional holidays.
Take a trip back in time at fully-restored 50s diner’s grand opening in Muskegon
Travel back to the 1950s at this grand opening for a restored diner in Muskegon. Back in November of 2021, it was announced that Pal's Dinner would be moving from Grand Rapids to Muskegon. Pal's Diner became an addition to the Hot Rod Harley Davidson after they removed a window...
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
A special launch event highlights local food & drink
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love to bring awareness to different events around West Michigan, especially when they involve food and drink and also when they support hard working individuals in our food and restaurant community! The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Brewing Company are teaming up to host their 10th annual Brew Launch event.
Do You Remember the Schnitzelbank Restaurant? It Was a Great Place!
Ah, the great restaurants of Grand Rapids past. So many are gone now, but not the memories. One of my most favorite memories is that of the Schnitzelbank. What a classic place!. Sitting on the corner of Jefferson Street and Wealthy for so many years, it was the oldest restaurant...
Library promoting banned, challenged books
After the Patmos library near Hudsonville lost its funding for offering LGBTQ books, another library in Ottawa County is showing its support. (Aug. 30, 2022)
Controversy inspires Banned Books Challenge at Grand Haven library
The Loutit District Library in Grand Haven is hosting a Banned Books month in September promoting works that have been challenged or outright banned over the last 100 years.
Caledonia farm announces 2022 corn maze design
Deep Roots Produce in Caledonia showcased the design Wednesday for its 2022 corn maze, which is based off the classic movie Happy Gilmore.
‘We knew it was time’: Osgood Brewing closing in Grandville
Nine years after opening its doors, Grandville’s Osgood Brewing is getting ready to serve up its last beer.
Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?
Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment
USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment. Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. Pink Arrow game honors lives touched by cancer. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m.,...
Robinson Dental hosting free dental day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!
GVSU professors work to save Grand Haven park from trio of invasive pests
Duncan Woods is full of giant trees, some more than 200 years old. But without the action of local groups and two GVSU professors, that forest could die.
KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Smith
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute kitten and lovable dog. If you want a kitten, consider Smith, a 4-month old domestic shorthair. He’s a friendly cat who likes people and is pretty laid back.
Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment lineup is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort! Hunks the Show is on Saturday, November 12th! These men can sing, dance, and serenade, and they definitely know how to put on a show. This all-star male dance revue is a great way to celebrate ladies’ night, a birthday or maybe a bachelorette party. The Bourbon and Bacon event is back on September 24th with special musical guest 38 Special! You can sample tons of different bacon-themed meals from the area’s top restaurants!
New JungleBird restaurant set to open in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo will soon have another restaurant option in its downtown district.
Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
grmag.com
Burger chain coming to Bridge Street
A “non la” is a conical leaf hat, an iconic image associated with Vietnam and probably the furthest image that comes to mind when one thinks of an American-style hamburger. So is it a Vietnamese burger? Not exactly. Nonla Burger, coming in October to 449 Bridge St. NW...
