GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment lineup is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort! Hunks the Show is on Saturday, November 12th! These men can sing, dance, and serenade, and they definitely know how to put on a show. This all-star male dance revue is a great way to celebrate ladies’ night, a birthday or maybe a bachelorette party. The Bourbon and Bacon event is back on September 24th with special musical guest 38 Special! You can sample tons of different bacon-themed meals from the area’s top restaurants!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO