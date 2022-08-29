ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Celebrate Latino culture in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Muskegon County Latino Festival premiered in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back on September 10th at Hackley Park in Muskegon. The free event will feature latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area and so much more!
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

A special launch event highlights local food & drink

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love to bring awareness to different events around West Michigan, especially when they involve food and drink and also when they support hard working individuals in our food and restaurant community! The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Brewing Company are teaming up to host their 10th annual Brew Launch event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Plans For A Downtown GR Stadium: Real Or A Fever Dream?

Sketches of a proposed $124-million soccer stadium have been posted online. Are they even remotely real?. The Sketch Shows A 7000 Stadium Slated The Near West Side. The sketch (seen below) has popped up on several Grand Rapids related forums, shows a soccer stadium going up on the near West Side, south of Bridge Street between Summer and Winter Drives, where the parking lot for the Downtown YMCA currently sits.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment

USS Ford sailors visit Grand Rapids before deployment. Dispatch: Two, including 14-year-old, shot in Muskegon. Race on Ford Airport runway to benefit Kids’ Food …. Grand Haven housing development works to fill ‘missing …. Pink Arrow game honors lives touched by cancer. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m.,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Robinson Dental hosting free dental day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Robinson Dental is hosting their annual Free Dental Day next Friday, September 9th. With 3 locations participating, there will be an opportunity for a lot of people to get the free dental care that they need. Doctors Beth and Scott Robinson join us today to tell us more!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Blimpie and Smith

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a cute kitten and lovable dog. If you want a kitten, consider Smith, a 4-month old domestic shorthair. He’s a friendly cat who likes people and is pretty laid back.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Fall entertainment is coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment lineup is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort! Hunks the Show is on Saturday, November 12th! These men can sing, dance, and serenade, and they definitely know how to put on a show. This all-star male dance revue is a great way to celebrate ladies’ night, a birthday or maybe a bachelorette party. The Bourbon and Bacon event is back on September 24th with special musical guest 38 Special! You can sample tons of different bacon-themed meals from the area’s top restaurants!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Diner relaunches as neighborhood pizza parlor, sports bar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Royals, a diner on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood, reopened Tuesday as a pizza parlor and sports bar. “We opened at 11 a.m., and we were still jamming by 11 p.m.,” said Christopher Funaro, director of operations at All In Hospitality Group, which owns Royals as well as The Winchester, Donkey Taqueria, and Hancock. “Everything’s been overwhelmingly positive.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Burger chain coming to Bridge Street

A “non la” is a conical leaf hat, an iconic image associated with Vietnam and probably the furthest image that comes to mind when one thinks of an American-style hamburger. So is it a Vietnamese burger? Not exactly. Nonla Burger, coming in October to 449 Bridge St. NW...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

