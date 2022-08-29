Read full article on original website
sapphirevirgo
4d ago
This is the second story about this happening I’ve read in as many days, wow )May that baby Rip🙏 safe with the Angels protection now
Pamela Banner Malcolm Haight
3d ago
And this Fn State won’t let me foster a child because “I don’t make enough money”?? I don’t drink or do drugs so WTHECK? The child would be loved and Very Well Cared For!! SMH Rest in eternal peace in the house of lord. 😔 🙏🏼✝️💕😢
pretty greeneyes
4d ago
that's disgusting what the hell they were thinking they should be charged the maximum life
It looks like candy: NJ kids face deadly new drug threat
With New Jersey kids about to head back to school, the Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly new danger their children could face. According to Susan Gibson, special agent in charge of the DEA in New Jersey, Mexican drug cartels are now producing a specific type of fentanyl that’s been dubbed rainbow fentanyl because it’s designed to catch the attention of young people.
KIDS・
One Green Planet
New Yorkers Must Be 21 In Order to Purchase Whipped Cream, According to New Law
According to a relatively unknown New York state law, New Yorkers must be 21 to buy whipped cream in the state. The law was enacted last year but recently came to the attention of shoppers in Albany County when a shop posted a sign in front of a refrigerator door.
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy whipped cream chargers in New York. Officials say it's to stop teens from inhaling nitrous oxide.
A New York state senator said the legislation targets the use of whippets after there were "complaints about empty canisters on neighborhood streets."
LAW・
Polio Detected In More New York State Water; Is Upstate At Risk?
The Centers for Disease Control confirm that polio is now actively spreading north to new areas across New York, after more public wastewater tested positive for the virus. This news comes after New York reported the first polio paralysis case in the United States since 2014. Local and state officials...
Woman Lands In NY Jail at Canadian Border! What Was She Hiding?
If you are planning a trip to Canada you should be aware that there are certain things that you are allowed to bring into their country and certain things that are not allowed to cross the border. Recently a woman was stopped at the Canadian border in New York State...
Black babies are less likely to be breastfed and it comes back to racism in healthcare | Calavia-Robertson
When Plainfield resident Kia Gentles gave birth to her son nearly nine years ago, the Black mother of three decided to do something she hadn’t seen any of the other women in her family do: breastfeed. “My mom didn’t breastfeed. My sisters didn’t, my aunts didn’t, I don’t think...
Is Childcare Getting Cheaper In New York State?
Among the challenges of raising kids in an ever changing, social media driven world, is trying to find affordable childcare that you can count on and depend on to take care of your child while you are working. There may be some good news coming for parents across New York State.
Can You Succeed With the New York Stop Reading Challenge?
Have you ever been asked to stop reading? Seriously, stop reading. Can you do it? If you have been reading since you were young it could be a challenge for you. This isn't asking you to just not pick up a book or computer for a day. This challenge is...
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Is New York’s Gun Law Confusing? Let’s Break It Down For You
In case you missed it, New York State is about to become the first state in the country to criminalize carrying a handgun on private property without permission. There's a lot of new information, including training requirements and felony charges, so here's a break down... What Does This Mean For...
New NY Gun Laws In Effect Today! Your Guns Are Prohibited Where?
Welcome to a new month! Time to celebrate Labor Day Weekend, get the kids ready to return to school and time to leave your guns at home. Starting today, Thursday September 1, 2022, your concealed weapon is no longer allowed in certain places here in New York State. Governor Kathy...
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Paralyzing Polio Virus Spreading in Hudson Valley, New York State
There are growing concerns about the spread of polio in New York after the virus was found in another county in the region. On Friday, the New York State Department of Health confirmed polio was found in Sullivan County. Polio Found in Sullivan County, New York. Analysis performed by CDC...
Is New York State Lazy? Lands At Bottom Of Hardest-Working States List
Are New Yorkers really lazy? We've always been told that New Yorkers are go-getters, but maybe that's not true anymore. WalletHub released a study of the hardest-working states and New York is at the bottom. To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key...
fox29.com
New Jersey man thanks hospital staff after recovering from massive heart attack
CAMDEN - A New Jersey man returned to a local hospital where he spent 75 days after suffering a massive heart attack to thank the staff that nursed him back to health. Erik Leach said the staff at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden "mean a lot to him" after his life changing health scare.
cnycentral.com
There is no age limit to buy whipped cream in New York State
A law meant to curb "whippet" drug use in teenagers has caused confusion in grocery stores across New York State. Last year, a law passed restricting the purchase of "whipped cream chargers" containing nitrous oxide, also known as "whippets", to people 21 and older. These canisters are often found inside...
No, You Don’t Need To Show Your ID To Buy Whipped Cream in New York
Well, this is definitely a confusing topic. Stores across New York State have been starting to enforce showing identification to buy a pretty specific item. It's a law that was brought to the Senate in 2019 prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as "whippits, whippets, or whip-its" to persons under the age of 21.
Meteor Spotted Falling Over Parts of New York State [VIDEO]
New York state is one of the top states in the country for reported cases of unidentified flying objects. But many times these sightings have perfectly logical explanations. And while some of these objects in the night sky may indeed come from space, they're not necessarily piloted by otherworldly beings.
How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?
It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
