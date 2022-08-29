Read full article on original website
Who Is Mason on GENERAL HOSPITAL?
The mysterious Mason on GENERAL HOSPITAL has viewers wondering exactly who the guy is and what he’s after in Port Charles! The character first appeared in the June 15, 2022, episode, although his face was not seen. When Mason resurfaced in the July 20 show, he was played by actor Nathanyael Grey, who has had roles in the films Dead South and A Machete Killer. While Mason remains quite the mystery, here’s what we know so far!
General Hospital Shocker: Cody’s Mother Is Who?!?
Viewers got one heck of a shock today when General Hospital’s Cody Bell revealed that he was not Katherine Bell’s son as some fans mused, but Dominique Baldwin’s! Now, to be fair, they weren’t far off, seeing as how the two women are half-sisters. On top...
As General Hospital Positions ‘Sante’ Perfectly for Lulu’s Return, Emme Rylan Shares a Real-Life Update: ‘Not Crying Anymore, But… ’
Things have been chugging along fairly smoothly for General Hospital’s “Sante,” but lately they’ve hit a bump or two. Despite all of Dante’s assurances that everything’s fine, Sam has understandably been a bit leery about moving into his — and more to the point, Lulu’s — home.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/24/22: What Is Rory Hiding?
Relationships are in flux in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Carly and Drew flirt, Jordan warns Portia, Selina threatens Curtis, Brook Lynn cools things off with Chase, Sam makes a confession to Dante, and Rory opens up to Trina!. Leo may have mixed up the Sicilian thunderbolt for Chase and Brook...
Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?
Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers 8/31/22: Did Nikolas Hurt Ava?
Everyone has questions in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers but will anyone get the answers they’re after? Sasha wonders if she has a future with Brando, Finn is confused, Jordan interrogates Liz, Trina wonders if Spencer is okay, Valentin wonders what Lucy wants with his father as Victor and Anna toy with each other, Drew and Carly discuss their relationship, and Nikolas is caught over a comatose Ava!
Maurice Benard Teases the “Incredible” Month To Come on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Sonny’s recent actions have polarized GENERAL HOSPITAL fans, but one thing everyone can agree on is that the drama has been amazing to watch unfold! As he tries to navigate a new relationship with Nina, Sonny has had to deal with the disapproval of the family who feels betrayed by him. And while Josslyn has been difficult, it’s Michael who poses the real threat.
‘General Hospital’ Casting Shakeups: Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman Out
'General Hospital' is undergoing massive casting shakeups with Kelly Thiebaud and Jacklyn Zeman reportedly on their way out.
Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson Says a Heartfelt Farewell: ‘We All Love You and Will Miss You Terribly’
It’s time for a goodbye. Outside of plotting with Phyllis and Nikki to take Diane down a peg or two, we haven’t been seeing a whole lot of Ashley lately on The Young & the Restless. Of course, unlike Phyllis’ single-minded vendetta, Ashley’s concerns are a bit more about protecting her family, and that, we’re sure, is something Eileen Davidson could understand in her own life!
Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!
There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness
"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.
The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast
If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
What Happened to Roman on DAYS OF OUR LIVES
The history of Roman Brady on DAYS OF OUR LIVES can be a little confusing, so we’re here to tray and straighten things out for you if you need it! The character first appeared in December 1981 and was played by Wayne Northrop until his exit in 1984. Roman returned to the canvas in January 1986, played by Drake Hogestyn, although in 1991, Northrop returned to reclaim his role. (We’ll get to that in a bit!) After his departure in 1994, Roman remained off-camera until the character was recast with Josh Taylor in July 1997. (This surprised some DAYS fans as Taylor had previously played Chris Kositchek on the soap!)
General Hospital Shake-Up: By Week’s End, Two Couples Could Be Over… and Two New Ones Could Be Paired
Romance — and trouble — is in the air at the Quartermaine picnic!. The moment General Hospital‘s Leo began whipping up a batch of “Sicilian thunderbolt,” we started having flashbacks to that time All My Children‘s David accidentally dosed half of Pine Valley with Libidozone. And while the boy’s love potion seemed harmless enough, we can’t imagine that even this show — with it’s much-discussed pacing problems — would spend two days in the kitchen with Leo and not have it going somewhere.
Wow! Young & Restless’ Former Faith Is All Grown Up — See for Yourself
Genoa City alum wears the heck out of a dress on a “magical” milestone night. A lot can happen in a year! It’s been a little longer than that since we last saw Alyvia Alyn Lind as the young favorite, Faith, on Young & Restless and she’s really grown up in her time away… at least it seems that way to those of us who watched her on our television screens since the time she was just a tot.
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
Welcome Back: The Old Adam Returns To The Young and the Restless
Adam Newman has done a lot of damage on The Young and the Restless. There was the baby kidnapping, the adult kidnapping, the lying, the blackmailing, the love and leave 'em lifestyle, and the conviction that Connor Newman was the most amazing child who ever lived. However, he seemed to have mellowed over the past year.
Sally’s Reveal Leads to a Huge Argument — and Kyle Comes Clean to Summer
Chelsea finds Billy in the office and wants to go over podcast ideas. She teases him about being behind the CEO desk. He says Lily’s still out of town and jokes about how many hats he wears. Chelsea broaches the topic of getting the boys together for a play date. Billy tries to put her off and finally tells her it’s a little more complicated than a play date. Chelsea fumes, “You are never going to change your stance toward me when it comes to Johnny, are you?”
Does Gabby Pick [SPOILER] in 'The Bachelorette' Finale? Here's What We Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Gabby Windey kept it super real with Bachelor Nation during the hometowns episode of The Bachelorette Season 19. She really said on camera, "Johnny's super hot. He knows it, I know it, you know it."
George Stephanopoulos breaks social media silence to announce huge update after mocking GMA co-host Robin Roberts
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has returned to social media after weeks of silence to promote a brand new interview for Good Morning America. The anchor, 61, shared details of his chat with Major Tom Schueman and his Afghan translator Zainullah Zaki about their new book. His post on Monday - the host's...
