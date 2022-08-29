Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
L.A. Weekly
Luis Enrique Martinez Lorenzo Arrested Following DUI Collision on Highway 99 [Merced, CA]
Driver Arrested, One Injured in DUI Crash near Childs Avenue. The accident happened 11:25 p.m. near Childs Avenue on August 20th, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, Lorenzo was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north in the No. 1 lane on Highway 99, when he attempted to enter the No. 2 lane and made an unsafe lane change. Causing the vehicle to crash and land on its roof.
L.A. Weekly
Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]
Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in rollover crash near Easton
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a vehicle crash near Easton was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday. Officials say Armondo Leyton Reyes of Fresno was the person who was driving a Dodge Dakota on Friday going eastbound on Lincoln Avenue, at Cornelia Avenue, when it drifted and ultimately […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IDENTIFIED: 1 arrested for narcotics, firearms, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old woman was arrested from Selma for felonies related to narcotics and illegal firearms, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say that on August 23, two suspects were arrested for possession of almost 200 fentanyl Pills and an illegal firearm. The incident prompted narcotic detectives to execute three search […]
Bakersfield Now
Second person's cause of death of revealed in Vagabond Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8/31/2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office revealed more details surrounding 40-year-old Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga's death from the shooting August 14 at the Vagabond Inn. The report said Mayorga, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest and the manner of death was homicide....
L.A. Weekly
Raul Michael Ibarra Jr. Arrested after Fatal Head-On Crash on 14th Avenue [Kings County, CA]
The incident happened at around 4:30 a.m., near the intersection of 14th and Iona Avenues. According to investigators, a northbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ibarra crossed into the southbound lanes. The Silverado then collided with a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Ignacio Quintero and occupied by Estellla Quintero. Emergency crews arrived...
Life sentence looming for burglary suspect who fell from Save Mart ceiling in Fresno
Pheng Vang, who ran from sheriff's deputies and hid for more than a day in the ceiling of a northeast Fresno Save Mart store, will have to stand trial on all the charges against him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Gov. Newsom blocks parole for woman convicted of murder in Fresno DUI crash
Gov. Gavin Newsom has blocked parole for a woman convicted of murder in a deadly DUI crash in northeast Fresno.
IDENTIFIED: Arson suspect in Visalia dumpster fires
VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for arson in Visalia on Tuesday according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, on Sunday, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to a dumpster fire at Visalia Charter Independent Study, at 649 South County Center. Upon arrival, firefighters reported finding a dumpster fully engulfed […]
'She was an icon': Hanford family mourns beloved grandma killed in suspected DUI crash
71-year-old Estella Quintero was killed in a head-on crash on her way to Tachi Palace. Police say the man responsible for the crash was driving under the influence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourcentralvalley.com
Hanford woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash: CHP
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – A head-on crash claimed the life of a Hanford woman early Saturday morning, and sent two others to the hospital. Hanford-area CHP officers responded to a two-car crash at 14th and Iona avenues, just after 4:30 a.m. They determined that a Chevy Silverado...
Woman dies after suffering medical emergency at Bass Lake
Officials say 81-year-old Claudia Libenson was swimming in Madera County's Bass Lake when she became fatigued, started having trouble breathing and lost consciousness.
Man told police he accidentally fired gunshot that killed girlfriend at Fresno hotel
A man has been arrested after admitting to police that he accidentally shot his girlfriend, leading to her death.
Comments / 0