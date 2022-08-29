ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

L.A. Weekly

Luis Enrique Martinez Lorenzo Arrested Following DUI Collision on Highway 99 [Merced, CA]

Driver Arrested, One Injured in DUI Crash near Childs Avenue. The accident happened 11:25 p.m. near Childs Avenue on August 20th, per initial reports. According to the California Highway Patrol, Lorenzo was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north in the No. 1 lane on Highway 99, when he attempted to enter the No. 2 lane and made an unsafe lane change. Causing the vehicle to crash and land on its roof.
L.A. Weekly

Dr. Venu Gopal Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]

Solo-Vehicle Accident near Beal Fire Road Left Sheriff’s Department Official Killed. The incident happened while Dr. Gopal was traveling west on the highway before losing control of his Nissan sedan. The car careened down the mountainside. According to investigators, they pinged Dr. Gopal’s phone and traced it near Beal...
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Motorcyclists killed in back-to-back Fresno County crashes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified two motorcyclists who were killed in back-to-back crashes in Fresno County on Friday afternoon. Officials said 57-year-old Christopher Ortega of San Luis Obispo was the motorcyclist who died in a crash around 2:00 p.m. near Highway 41 and Harlan Avenue. The California Highway Patrol reported that Ortega […]
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in rollover crash near Easton

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a vehicle crash near Easton was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday. Officials say Armondo Leyton Reyes of Fresno was the person who was driving a Dodge Dakota on Friday going eastbound on Lincoln Avenue, at Cornelia Avenue, when it drifted and ultimately […]
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 1 arrested for narcotics, firearms, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old woman was arrested from Selma for felonies related to narcotics and illegal firearms, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say that on August 23, two suspects were arrested for possession of almost 200 fentanyl Pills and an illegal firearm. The incident prompted narcotic detectives to execute three search […]
Bakersfield Now

Second person's cause of death of revealed in Vagabond Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (8/31/2022) The Kern County Coroner's Office revealed more details surrounding 40-year-old Erika Cecilia Larez Mayorga's death from the shooting August 14 at the Vagabond Inn. The report said Mayorga, of Huron, Calif., was shot in the chest and the manner of death was homicide....
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Arson suspect in Visalia dumpster fires

VISALIA Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for arson in Visalia on Tuesday according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, on Sunday, the Visalia Fire Department was dispatched to a dumpster fire at Visalia Charter Independent Study, at 649 South County Center. Upon arrival, firefighters reported finding a dumpster fully engulfed […]
yourcentralvalley.com

Hanford woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash: CHP

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – A head-on crash claimed the life of a Hanford woman early Saturday morning, and sent two others to the hospital. Hanford-area CHP officers responded to a two-car crash at 14th and Iona avenues, just after 4:30 a.m. They determined that a Chevy Silverado...

