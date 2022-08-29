Read full article on original website
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Talks To Doll Stanley Of In Defense Of Animals About The Passage Of ‘Buddy’s Law’ In Mississippi
An appalling story of animal abuse that began unfolding more than one year ago in Tate County, Mississippi, reportedly still has many questions to be answered. Among them, what is the current status of Buddy’s Law?. The measure was introduced after a dog named Buddy was horrifically set on...
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders discusses Mississippi water crisis
Jackson, Mississippi is in the middle of a water crisis. The citizens of the state capital are without water and that affects all of its residents, including the students and faculty at Jackson State University. Flooding has caused residents to have to boil their water for weeks until the problem is solved. The federal government, as well as the state of Mississippi, are well aware of the crisis and trying to do something about it. Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency.
WLOX
Foster parents needed in Mississippi
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Every day, children are removed from their birth family homes for various reasons and one organization needs your help. The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is on a mission to license as many foster homes in the state as possible. Mary Grantham is a recruitment...
Voters in one county vote to opt in to Mississippi medical marijuana program
Voters in one Mississippi county voted to allow medical marijuana dispensaries and other facilities in a special election Tuesday. The election in Lincoln County only had one issue on the ballot — referencing the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act SB2095 — and only two options, “for” or “against” the “cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis in Lincoln County.”
New state record set for female alligator taken by Madison hunters
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On August 28, a new state record for the longest female alligator was taken by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson, of Madison. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), the alligator was killed on the Pearl River about five miles north of Ross […]
impact601.com
New Law: Plumbers, Electricians, and HVAC/Mechanical Technicians will need to get state licensure as soon as possible
LAUREL, MS (August 30, 2022)- A new law will require more tradesmen in the state of Mississippi to acquire licensure through the Mississippi Board of Contractors. House Bill 1163 (which can be found at https://legiscan.com/MS/text/HB1163/2022) was sponsored by Republican Representative John Lamar (District 8) as “an act to amend sections 19-5-9 and 21-19-25, Mississippi Code of 1972, to provide that, regardless of whether a county or municipality has adopted certain construction codes, a county or municipality, as the case may be, shall require permitting as a condition to construction, and that such permits shall contain on their face the contractor’s material purchase certificate number to the extent furnished by the Department of Revenue and the contractor’s license or certificate of responsibility number as required by law” among other related provisions.
Mississippi woman charged with vehicle theft
A Mississippi woman has been charged with vehicle theft, according to police in Oxford. On Aug. 15, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2000 block of University Ave. for a reported stolen vehicle. After investigation, Alison Alexander, 38, of Lafayette County, was taken into custody and...
Gator breaks Mississippi record in first weekend of season
It didn’t take long for the first record to fall during Mississippi’s alligator hunting season. Madison residents Jim Denson and Richie Denson set a state record by bagging an alligator measuring 10 feet, 2 inches long Sunday on the Pearl River. The catch set the Mississippi record for...
Mississippi woman accused in prison drug trafficking plan
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mississippi woman was arrested after an investigation into a plan to traffick drugs into Branchville Correctional Facility. Police said Corey Gunn, 28, would get frequent calls from her incarcerated boyfriend discussing trafficking contraband into the prison. According to court records, Gunn told her boyfriend, Reginald Prather, that a woman agreed […]
WLOX
WATCH: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi. Senator Roger Wicker, Governor Tate Reeves, and Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway shared their memories of that day at a special event called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” It took place at Fort Maurepas, a spot on Front Beach in Ocean Springs that was underwater 17 years ago.
breezynews.com
Milk Bank Helping with Formula Shortage
It’s been a tough summer for some moms in Mississippi, trying to find the kind of formula their babies need. But this state has an ace in the hole that’s helped to ease the formula shortage. The Mothers Milk Bank based in Flowood supplies most of its donated milk to hospitals for sick and premature babies whose mothers can’t produce their own milk. But some has been provided to the moms of full-term babies in the community to help tide them over while they look for the formula their children normally use. The Milk Bank has donation depots all across Mississippi. It’s holding a fundraiser– a 5K walk and run, plus a virtual 5K– in Flowood on Sept. 10.
breezynews.com
Wanted: More Rain Observers
We’ll never know how much rain fell last week in some parts of Mississippi. The largest amount officially recorded was about 13 and a half inches in Newton County. But the National Weather Service says radar estimates showed as much as 15 inches in some locations. The problem is there aren’t enough accurate rain gauges around, especially in this part of central Mississippi. Marty Pope at the Weather Service in Jackson says more rainfall reports are needed from in and around Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. And he’s encouraging people to consider becoming part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) to provide more data about the local precipitation. Participants in the grassroots volunteer network purchase their own rain gauges and make daily reports directly to the Weather Service to use in river and flash flood forecasts. For more information, visit www.cocorahs.org.
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
MSNBC
Hayes: Jackson water crisis is ‘utter failure’ of GOP-led Miss. government
wcbi.com
Cruise line will soon call Mississippi its new home
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A cruise line will soon call Mississippi its new home. American Cruise lines newest ship, the American Symphony, will call Natchez its port of origin. This means people will board the ship on the Mississippi river helping boost tourism to our state. “It’s awesome for Mississippi....
Natchez Democrat
Natchez woman wins a little extra spending money with Mississippi Lottery win
A Natchez woman has a little extra spending money this Labor Day weekend after she turned a $2 dollar ticket into $800 in winnings. The Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday that the woman won $800 in the Mississippi Cash 4 Fireball drawing,. Officials say the woman, who was not identified,...
Police seek help locating runaway Mississippi teen who has been gone for four days
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a runaway Mississippi teen. The Biloxi Police Department is asking for assistance locating a runaway 16-year-old Ke’Neria Daniels. Daniels, who is 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs., was last seen wearing Blue and White money...
Record-setting Mississippi alligator could be 100 years old
Mississippi hunters have set a new state record after killing a female alligator that measures more than 10 feet long, state wildlife officials said Monday. A pair of hunters killed the gator Sunday on the Pearl River near the Ross Barnett Reservoir northeast of Jackson, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks said in a news release. It measured 10 feet, 2 inches long (3.1 meters) from head to tail, making it the longest female alligator harvested on record in the state.
RSV cases rising in Central Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s of Mississippi saw a record number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases this August. Now, health officials are encouraging parents and adults to take precautions to avoid catching the illness. Hospital leaders said three-month-old Wyatt, of Pearl, was admitted to the hospital on August 11 with a case of RSV. […]
iheart.com
'Do Not Drink The Water': Mississippi Governor Warns Residents
"Please stay safe. Do not drink the water. In too many cases, it is raw water from the reservoir being pushed through the pipes," Reeves said. "Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family." Reeves said he plans to declare a state of emergency as state authorities attempt to distribute water...
