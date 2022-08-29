Read full article on original website
Two Attala County natives named to MS State depth chart for Memphis opener
A couple of Attala County athletes could see playing time for the MS State Bulldogs this weekend. Antonio Harmon and Percy Lewis both made the team’s depth chart for the opening game against Memphis. Harmon, the former Kosciusko Whippet, is listed second on the depth chart at one of...
Local Students to Get Career Coaching
Three local high schools are expected to benefit from a program to give more students access to career coaches. The state is investing $8 million to put the coaches in 125 schools including Kosciusko High, Ethel High and Neshoba Central High School. The program is being funded by federal COVID...
An Accident and a Disturbance in Attala News
On Thursday at 5:11pm, officers responded to a two-vehicle MVA on Hwy 12 in front of Kangaroo Crossing. At 9:41pm, officers were requested to a residence on Attala Road 4211 for a disturbance including a person brandishing a rifle. The responding officer deescalated the situation and escorted the subject off the premises.
Wanted: More Rain Observers
We’ll never know how much rain fell last week in some parts of Mississippi. The largest amount officially recorded was about 13 and a half inches in Newton County. But the National Weather Service says radar estimates showed as much as 15 inches in some locations. The problem is there aren’t enough accurate rain gauges around, especially in this part of central Mississippi. Marty Pope at the Weather Service in Jackson says more rainfall reports are needed from in and around Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties. And he’s encouraging people to consider becoming part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) to provide more data about the local precipitation. Participants in the grassroots volunteer network purchase their own rain gauges and make daily reports directly to the Weather Service to use in river and flash flood forecasts. For more information, visit www.cocorahs.org.
Suspicious Person and Theft in Kosciusko
8:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower regarding a suspicious man behind the store. 8:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that someone stole some things from a residence at Cannonade Apartments.
More COVID Deaths in the Local Area
Two more local COVID deaths are being reported. But it’s not clear how recent those deaths might have been. The State Health Department says someone in Attala County died between June 10th and August 18th, that death just now showing up during a records review. And a Leake County resident’s death between July 26th and August 28th is also being blamed on COVID. The Health Department says Attala has had 48 new cases during the past week, with 71 in Leake and 108 new COVID cases in Neshoba County.
Multiple Felony Obstruction and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Contempt of Court X 2, CPD. Bond N/A, $0 X 2. DAKOTAH ALEXANDER, 36, Hernando, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000. ROBERT E ANDERSON, 28, of Pickens, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala...
Disturbance with Weapons Involved in Attala
10:38 a.m. – Attala Deputies received a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Rd 1121 off Attala Rd 1107/Nile Rd. 1:23 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Burdine Rd for a disturbance in progress involving weapons. One person was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
Attala Safety Check Point Leads to Drug Arrests
While conducting a safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 27, Attala County Deputies and MS Hwy Patrol found both methamphetamine and marijuana in a vehicle. Guice Atkinson, a 28 year old male and Betty Atkinson, 52 year old female, were arrested and charged on felony and misdemeanor drug possession charges. In...
Shoplifting and Reckless Driving in Attala
12:01 p.m. – Attala Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 12 West. 2:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting shoplifting at Walmart.
