Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
Tucson is becoming a very dangerous place . Shootings almost every couple days. Pedestrians being hit . See what happens to liberal Democratic cities 😞 ?… wasn’t like this when we first moved here.
Reply(5)
7
Themod
4d ago
And its only going to get worst, wait until REGAINA ROMERO officially declares it a sanctuary city, if its not already.
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a local Family Dollar late Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the store at 5713 South Park Avenue where they found 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny suffering from stab wounds.
Funeral service held for Tucson constable killed in deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. — A final procession for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. The Tucson community packed St. Augustine Cathedral to pay their final respects to a woman that gave her life for her community. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, August 25th, while serving an eviction notice...
TPD: Homicide outside of Family Dollar
The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of disturbance leading to a homicide near Park Avenue on Aug. 31. The incident took place at the parking lot of Family Dollar
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to Tucson police, officers were called to the 900 block of West Prince Road after the wreck was reported. There, they found that a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red and black 2015 Harley Davidson FLSTC motorcycle had collided.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
Motorcyclist dies in Wednesday crash near Prince and Fairview
A motorcycle died following a Wednesday crash. Tucson police say the crash happened near Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.
Police investigate street racing, 'sideshows' in Kolb corridor
Tucson police are investigating complaints of street racing and gunfire along the South Kolb Road corridor.
KOLD-TV
Ex Tucson officer pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge at arraignment
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Tucson police officer pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge pertaining to the fatal shooting of a suspect in a mobility scooter last year. A not guilty plea was entered for Ryan Remington at an arraignment on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Remington’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle accident caused serious life threatening injuries to a commoner on Wednesday, the 31st of August. The wreck happened near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte. The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute. The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday...
KOLD-TV
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on West Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near North Silverbell Road. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m., near North Silverbell Road on August 26th. According to reports, the male victim was riding a homemade motorcycle when the driver of a vehicle hit him. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness. It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds...
KOLD-TV
Authorities seek info on fatal shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
TPD: Shooting near Speedway Boulevard leaves one dead
The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting reports on Speedway Boulevard. The homicide took place on Aug. 27 morning in the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
Country artist found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson...
Tucson Police already seeing rainbow fentanyl
The DEA is warning about a disturbing new trend of rainbow fentanyl coming into the U.S. Customs and Border Protection has already made several seizures in Nogales, so has Tucson Police.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022
THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
KOLD-TV
Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
1 Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot on Friday. The official stated that a man was riding a homemade motorcycle in [..]
Comments / 20