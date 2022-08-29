ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Guest
4d ago

Tucson is becoming a very dangerous place . Shootings almost every couple days. Pedestrians being hit . See what happens to liberal Democratic cities 😞 ?… wasn’t like this when we first moved here.

Themod
4d ago

And its only going to get worst, wait until REGAINA ROMERO officially declares it a sanctuary city, if its not already.

KOLD-TV

Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a local Family Dollar late Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the store at 5713 South Park Avenue where they found 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny suffering from stab wounds.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Funeral service held for Tucson constable killed in deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — A final procession for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. The Tucson community packed St. Augustine Cathedral to pay their final respects to a woman that gave her life for her community. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, August 25th, while serving an eviction notice...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to Tucson police, officers were called to the 900 block of West Prince Road after the wreck was reported. There, they found that a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red and black 2015 Harley Davidson FLSTC motorcycle had collided.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on West Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near North Silverbell Road. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m., near North Silverbell Road on August 26th. According to reports, the male victim was riding a homemade motorcycle when the driver of a vehicle hit him. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness. It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities seek info on fatal shooting in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday, Aug. 27. Officers say they were called to the 4600 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a shooting. When they arrived, they said, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Country artist found dead in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: September 2022

THURSDAY 9/1 – SUNDAY 9/4. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (4 p.m. on Sunday) at the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. If you’re in the market for gems and jewels, head down to Tucson for the Gem and Mineral Show. Here, guests will find more than 60 vendors from 26 countries selling jewelry, beads, chains, coins, gemstones, diamonds, tools and more. Registration is $15.
PRESCOTT, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

