MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County man was indicted for the third time this month, this time on drug-related charges. The Aug. 29 Knox County Grand Jury indicted Vernon W. Kanode Jr., 26, on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO