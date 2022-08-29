ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon Nazarene graduate promoted to OSHP Superintendent

COLUMBUS — Lieutenant Colonel Charles A. Jones was ceremoniously promoted to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s highest rank on Aug. 12 by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath. Colonel Jones will serve as the 20th superintendent of the Patrol. He succeeds former superintendent, Colonel Richard...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Crestline man dies, woman severely injured in Knox County crash

MORRIS TOWNSHIP -- A Crestline man died and a woman was left severely injured Tuesday night following a single-vehicle crash in Knox County. The crash occurred at approximately 9:36 p.m., according to a press release from the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County man indicted for the third time this month

MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County man was indicted for the third time this month, this time on drug-related charges. The Aug. 29 Knox County Grand Jury indicted Vernon W. Kanode Jr., 26, on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Don W. Church

Don W. Church, age 83, of Fredericktown, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio. Don was born on May 2, 1939, in Flatwoods, Kentucky to the late Carmen and Rosella (Caudill) Church. Don was a regional manager for Clark Oil and...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH

