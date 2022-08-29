ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on West Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near North Silverbell Road. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m., near North Silverbell Road on August 26th. According to reports, the male victim was riding a homemade motorcycle when the driver of a vehicle hit him. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Funeral service held for Tucson constable killed in deadly shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. — A final procession for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. The Tucson community packed St. Augustine Cathedral to pay their final respects to a woman that gave her life for her community. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, August 25th, while serving an eviction notice...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson's southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a local Family Dollar late Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the store at 5713 South Park Avenue where they found 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny suffering from stab wounds.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to Tucson police, officers were called to the 900 block of West Prince Road after the wreck was reported. There, they found that a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red and black 2015 Harley Davidson FLSTC motorcycle had collided.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with "an assault-style rifle.". Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
RIO RICO, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Martin Rolando Batista Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on 36th Street [Tucson, AZ]

57-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run near Campbell Avenue. The incident happened on August 17th, involving 57-year-old Batista and 43-year-old Armando Morales. Police discovered Batista lying in a desert lot near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue. According to reports, Batista's injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police looking to identify those involved in 'sideshow' on Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a "street takeover" involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

TUSD: Pueblo High School in 'Safe and Secure' lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a "Safe and Secure" lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness. It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Election mistakes were made, but Pima County is working to fix them

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Pima County has released a preliminary after action report on the August 2, 2022 primary election which includes mistakes made and how those mistakes will be fixed. A copy of the report can be found here. "Elections are run by people and people make mistakes,"...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

