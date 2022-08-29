Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on West Grant Road [Tucson, AZ]
Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Deadly Collision near North Silverbell Road. Police responded to the scene around 8:00 p.m., near North Silverbell Road on August 26th. According to reports, the male victim was riding a homemade motorcycle when the driver of a vehicle hit him. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.
KOLD-TV
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on I-85 near I-485 in northeast Charlotte. The southbound lanes are back open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday. Man arrested after deadly hit-and-run at Concord Walmart over parking space dispute. The incident happened near the intersection of Thunder Road and Derita Road on Thursday...
Funeral service held for Tucson constable killed in deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. — A final procession for Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. The Tucson community packed St. Augustine Cathedral to pay their final respects to a woman that gave her life for her community. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty on Thursday, August 25th, while serving an eviction notice...
KOLD-TV
Man fatally stabbed after confrontation at store on Tucson’s southside
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed at a local Family Dollar late Wednesday, Aug. 31. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the store at 5713 South Park Avenue where they found 45-year-old Tyron Jvon Podzemny suffering from stab wounds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist dies in Wednesday crash near Prince and Fairview
A motorcycle died following a Wednesday crash. Tucson police say the crash happened near Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Motorcyclist identified after fatal wreck in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to Tucson police, officers were called to the 900 block of West Prince Road after the wreck was reported. There, they found that a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red and black 2015 Harley Davidson FLSTC motorcycle had collided.
1 Person Severely Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle accident caused serious life threatening injuries to a commoner on Wednesday, the 31st of August. The wreck happened near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Armed driver causes lockdown at southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An armed driver caused a lockdown at southern Arizona schools early Friday, Sept. 2. According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, a person was seen driving near Rio Rico High while armed with “an assault-style rifle.”. Santa Cruz Sheriff David Hathaway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Martin Rolando Batista Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on 36th Street [Tucson, AZ]
57-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run near Campbell Avenue. The incident happened on August 17th, involving 57-year-old Batista and 43-year-old Armando Morales. Police discovered Batista lying in a desert lot near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue. According to reports, Batista’s injuries were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.
Crash near Prince Road leaves motorcyclist dead
The Tucson Police Department responds to a crash involving a motorcycle near Prince Road. The incident occurred near West Prince Road and North Columbia Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
1 Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a hit-and-run accident was reported in a parking lot on Friday. The official stated that a man was riding a homemade motorcycle in [..]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
Ex Tucson officer pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge at arraignment
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former Tucson police officer pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge pertaining to the fatal shooting of a suspect in a mobility scooter last year. A not guilty plea was entered for Ryan Remington at an arraignment on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Remington’s...
Police investigate street racing, 'sideshows' in Kolb corridor
Tucson police are investigating complaints of street racing and gunfire along the South Kolb Road corridor.
KOLD-TV
Family of Pima County constable killed in the line of duty speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday, Aug. 25. She was serving an eviction notice at Lind Commons Apartments with apartment manager Angela Fox-Heath. The tenant, Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed them, his neighbor and then turned the gun on himself.
KOLD-TV
1 person hurt in tractor-trailer crash that caused brief I-10 closure in Benson
BENSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured when the passenger vehicle they were in crashed with a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Benson Wednesday, Aug. 31. The crash happened at about 3:22 a.m. Westbound I-10 was closed at Milepost 303 for about three hours because of the crash.
KOLD-TV
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.
City of Tucson moves forward with electric vehicle charging requirements
Starting Dec. 1, new commercial, multifamily, office and retail developments will be required to install charging stations or reserve the ability to do so.
KOLD-TV
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness. It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds...
KOLD-TV
Election mistakes were made, but Pima County is working to fix them
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Pima County has released a preliminary after action report on the August 2, 2022 primary election which includes mistakes made and how those mistakes will be fixed. A copy of the report can be found here. “Elections are run by people and people make mistakes,”...
Comments / 8