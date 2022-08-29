TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist has died after they were involved in a wreck near the intersection of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to Tucson police, officers were called to the 900 block of West Prince Road after the wreck was reported. There, they found that a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red and black 2015 Harley Davidson FLSTC motorcycle had collided.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO