Partnership announced to help homeowners facing foreclosure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homeowners who face foreclosure because they were adversely impacted by the pandemic could get some legal help.

The Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation has formed a partnership with Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. The two plan to share resources and legal services to help homeowners facing foreclosure.

“Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is grateful for this partnership with NAHAC,” said Barbara Buckley, Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada executive director. “Through this new partnership, we can reach more Nevadans who need our help and provide them legal advice, counsel, and representation to keep them in their homes.”

You can learn more about their assistance programs, at this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.