Last week, AJ Mulcahy played both the role of halfback and quarterback for the Durand/Pecatonica football team. And Mulcahy did did it well, rushing 16 times for 235 yards and five touchdowns in 53-6 win over West Carroll while taking the snaps out of the Wildcat formation. Mulcahy is a running back, however, not...

PECATONICA, IL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO