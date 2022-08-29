Firefighters called after Madison resident strikes water line while drilling into wall

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters were called to a downtown Madison apartment Sunday after a resident struck a water line.

Officials said the occupants were trying to mount a TV and thought they had found a stud. However, when they drilled into the wall they hit a water line, causing water to pour out of the wall and into the unit.

The water was shooting out of the wall in a stream when firefighters arrived. One group of responders controlled water flow from inside the unit, while another group shut off water supply to the automatic fire sprinklers.

Because of the damage, the apartment will not have fire sprinkler protection until the pipe is repaired.

