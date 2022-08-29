ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple counties

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 8 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple counties across Michigan.

Barry, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, and Montcalm counties have been put under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m.

That includes Lansing, Jackson, east Lansing, Charlotte, Eaton Rapids, Grass Lake, and more.

The National Weather Service says to move to an interior room on the lower floor of the building you’re in.

‘Torrential’ rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, the National Weather Service said.

The line of storm is moving east at 45 mph.

Hail damage to cars is expected, and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is also possible.

The StormTracker6 team has been monitoring the potential for storms all day, with damaging winds and heavy rain being the two primary threats.

On the west side of the state, winds have been measured at 70 mph and quarter sized hail has been identfied.

