Cocke County, TN

Vote for PrepXtra's girls athlete of the week for Aug. 22-27

By George Robinson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
It's time again to make your voice heard by voting for the PrepXtra girls athlete of the week for Aug. 22-27.

This week's athlete of the week poll includes Cocke County cross country runner, Jenna Pittman who competed in last Saturday's Run for the Hill race in Bristol.

Bearden soccer athlete Jayla Blue makes her second straight appearance on the athlete of the week poll. She's joined by Maryville's Kayla Barr, Central's Edie Wilds and Hall's Maya Patel.

The poll is open and you can vote today. The poll will close at 11 a.m. Friday. The winners will be announced Friday afternoon. Click on the image below to cast your ballot.

