‘I’m Winning H*e!’: Lizzo Claps Back At Haters During Her Vmas Acceptance Speech

By Shannon Dawson
 4 days ago

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Lizzo doesn’t have time for the haters. She’s too busy winning. In July, the star dropped her fourth studio album, Special , which has fans busting a move on the dancefloor to hits like “About Damn Time” and “Grrrls.” She’s also broken barriers in the fashion world with her size-inclusive brand Yitty.

On Sunday, the Grammy-award-winner snagged another victory at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards after she won a Moonman in the “The Video For Good” category– all thanks to her popular single “About Damn Time.” The infectious tune has become a self-empowerment anthem for people all around.

This win hit a little different for the singer, given that there’s been some negative press buzzing about the star recently, from Kathy Hilton’s bewildering Precious blunder to Aries Spears’s viral interview where he criticized the hitmaker’s curvaceous physique.

During her acceptance speech, Lizzo finally broke her silence about the unflattering commentary she’s been receiving.

“To the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press. You know what? I’m not gon’ say nothing,” she told the audience.

“They always ask, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Because b*tch, I’m winning h*! Big b*tches are winning,” Lizzo continued. Towards the end of her speech, the Houston native quoted a line from Beyoncé’s Formation telling fans, “Best revenge is your paper b*tch!”

That’s right! Although she could have certainly used the moment to tear into her haters, Lizzo chose to take the high road. Online, fans applauded the celeb for killing the trolls with kindness.

“Keep winning girl. Don’t give the haters any more air time. Enjoy your moment. Your year!” wrote one fan. While another person chimed in, “YOU won’t BREAK HER SOUL.”

On Twitter, Lizzo clarified that her speech wasn’t directed toward anyone in particular. “I was addressing EVERYBODY,” she tweeted.

We love Lizzo and we can’t wait to see what other wins lie ahead for her in the future!

