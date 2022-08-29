Dodgers Prospect Makes a Fool Out of Viral Baseball Star

Dodgers prospect Ronan Kopp has some nasty stuff on the mound.

The Dodgers truly do have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to pitchers down on the farm. For some fans, the name Ronan Kopp may not elicit much of a reaction. For others in the know, a recent video is sure to have them salivating even more.

Kopp, a local kid out of Baldwin Park, Calif., was selected by the Dodgers in the 12th round of the 2021 draft. The 20-year-old made his mark as a hurler at Scottsdale High School in Arizona and South Mountain Community College before joining LA as a pro.

Facing YouTube personality Eric Sim on the Momentum YouTube channel, the left-handed fireballer showed off some impressive stuff on the mound. 98 mile-per-hour fastballs. Nasty sliders and curveballs. And a solid changeup made Sim look absolutely foolish in the box.

(Note: there is a language warning)

In parts of two seasons in the minor leagues, Kopp owns a 5-2 record with a 2.80 ERA in 28 games. He's started 10 games this season as well and has tossed 59 innings between low-A Rancho Cucamonga and high-A Great Lakes.

With stuff like his, chances are high that he can make a splash with the Dodgers in the next year or two.