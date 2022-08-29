Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Hundreds to flock to Greenfield for swap meet
Members of a group formed to plan the Greenfield Swap Meet, set for Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Adair County Fairgrounds, are excited to see the fruits of their labor blossom in the 2022 version of the event. The organization Early Wheels of Iowa was a...
iowa.media
Greenfield swimming pool loses $40K this season
The Greenfield City Council will likely take the next several months to dive into what is next for the Greenfield Swimming Pool. The council received and reviewed the annual report from the pool’s 2022 season, which began Saturday, May 28 and ended Sunday, August 7, at their meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23.
iowa.media
Absentee ballot requests now being accepted for November races
ADEL, Iowa – The office of the Dallas County Commissioner of Elections is now accepting absentee ballot requests for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Voters have three ways to obtain an absentee request form:. Download a request form from the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. Make...
iowa.media
CNA closed for holiday
The Creston News Advertiser will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 for Labor Day. There will be no CNA that day. Those with information for the paper on Tuesday, Sept. 6 are encouraged to get those things to the office as soon as possible this week. The office will open 8...
iowa.media
Hundreds gather to thank Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard
Hundreds of well wishers passed through the lobby of the Dallas County Law Enforcement Center Wednesday afternoon in order to thank Sheriff Chad Leonard for his 15 years of service in leading the county’s public safety agency. Leonard joined the Dallas County Sheriff’s office as a deputy sheriff in...
iowa.media
The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation appoints Mat Greiner as Executive Director
The Greater Des Moines Public Art Foundation (GDMPAF) board of directors announced Mat Greiner as its new executive director, effective, September 1, 2022. He follows M. Jessica Rowe’s 12 years of foundation leadership. Greiner brings over 15 years’ experience to the position. Before arriving at GDMPAF, he was co-founder...
iowa.media
Lorimor working on restructuring fire department
Afton Fire Chief Brett Weis is willing to train a restructured Lorimor Fire Department as that would take the pressure and additional duties off of his department. “Our main concern is Lorimor and New Hope Township,” Weis told the Union County Board of Supervisors Monday. He said Lorimor is working on reestablishing the department. Weis did not get specific when the Lorimor department did not have enough members to respond to calls. He was more concerned how it was handled and the image it portrayed.
iowa.media
Trendy Gardener Releases Chopped and Propped Plant Subscription Box
The Trendy Gardener plant subscription boxes let green-thumbed growers receive a curated selection of plants and gardening accessories. The company put down roots with a simple philosophy—Plants make people happy, and happy people make others happy. Hunter Frescoln, Trendy Gardener LLC founder, and his business partner, Taylor Rochholz, hope...
iowa.media
LETTER: Vote no
Last March, the Creston Community Schools took to the voters two items: 1) seeking approval of a $24,900,000 bond; 2) seeking approval allowing the district to borrow against future SAVE revenue for 25 years. The $24,900,00 bond failed (required 60% approval), while borrowing against future SAVE revenue passed (required 50% +1 vote).
iowa.media
Wild donate $10,000 to MercyOne to upgrade pediatric rooms
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the Minnesota Wild Foundation, today announced the donation of $10,000 to MercyOne. The gift will help MercyOne enhance its pediatric unit, with a portion of the funds going toward outfitting individual rooms with new gaming consoles and video games including NHL 23.
iowa.media
McCall wraps up summer internship with newspapers
Riley McCall checked in for the fall semester at the University of Northern Iowa recently having an experience in her back pocket that she didn’t expect to have. She got to have her writing published this summer in the local newspapers. The newspapers sought out McCall’s work for the...
iowa.media
Steven Towne of Chariton
Steve passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at Care Initiatives in Chariton, Iowa, under hospice care. His funeral was held Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. Interment took place at the Richland Memorial Cemetery near Jamaica, Iowa. Steve was born June 2,...
iowa.media
Radical Des Moines councilman wants to prohibit use of city resources to investigate anyone accessing or providing abortion services
A radical liberal Des Moines City Councilman called Josh Mandelbaum drafted a resolution that would prevent city resources from being used to investigate anyone for accessing or providing services related to the intentional ending of an unborn baby’s life. “Republican politicians want to ban abortion statewide,” Mandelbaum wrote. “We...
iowa.media
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
iowa.media
Adel Police Report August 22-28
A vehicle struck a building in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages were estimated at $3,000. An officer took a report of a theft from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Greene Street. August 24, 2022. No activity reported. August 25, 2022. A two-vehicle accident was...
iowa.media
Panthers look to tame Huskies
The Creston Panthers look to keep their momentum rolling at Winterset on Friday after rolling in their season opener against Clarinda, 28-12. Senior quarterback Kyle Strider, who threw for 169 yards and ran for 90 yards against Clarinda, is shaping up to be a great field general for the Panthers.
iowa.media
Panthers come up short in both ends of triangular
PANORA, IA — Panorama hosted South Central Calhoun and Greene County for a non-conference volleyball triangular Tuesday. SCC (5-4) scored a 2-0 win on finals of 25-10 and of 25-3, with Greene County (5-2) a 2-0 victor (25-12, 25-19) against Panorama (2-3). Greene County downed SCC, 2-0, in the other match, winning with scores of 25-23 and of 30-28.
iowa.media
West Des Moines man arrested with pistol, pot, meth
A West Des Moines man was arrested at his residence early Friday after he was found with drugs and a gun. Ray James Seay, 49, of 8302 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
iowa.media
Perry man faces third charge for spousal battery
A Perry man was arrested Wednesday and charged with wife beating. Seth Blitz, 31, of 2811 Warford St., Perry, was charged with third or subsequent offense domestic abuse assault. The female victim made contact with the Perry Police Department on Wednesday and said that during the course of a domestic...
iowa.media
Go Mailbag Awesome: September 1
Welcome to Go Mailbag Awesome, where we answer your questions about Iowa sports. Technically these are tweets, not letters or emails or other mail-related items, but “tweetbag” is an unpleasant word. Just say it out loud… gross. So we’re going with mailbag instead. We’ll try to do this on a weekly basis. And if the bird app frightens or disturbs you, you can always email questions to ross-at-goiowaawesome-dot-com.
