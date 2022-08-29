Afton Fire Chief Brett Weis is willing to train a restructured Lorimor Fire Department as that would take the pressure and additional duties off of his department. “Our main concern is Lorimor and New Hope Township,” Weis told the Union County Board of Supervisors Monday. He said Lorimor is working on reestablishing the department. Weis did not get specific when the Lorimor department did not have enough members to respond to calls. He was more concerned how it was handled and the image it portrayed.

LORIMOR, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO