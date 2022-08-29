DOJ found potential ‘attorney-client privileged information’ in records seized from Mar-a-Lago

Read full article on original website
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden
Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Threatens 'Mayhem,' Demands To Know Who's Snitching To The Government
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba is wilding out on TV again. The New Jersey attorney represents Trump in his RICO LOLsuit against Hillary Clinton and the DNC and also in his failed effort to fend off investigation by the New York Attorney General. Habba is no stranger to saying...
Fact Check: Did Jim Jordan Say 14 FBI Agents Spoke to Him About Trump Raid?
A clip of Ohio Rep Jim Jordan was shared in which he appeared to claim that more than a dozen FBI agents had contacted him about the Mar-a-Lago search.
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Trump's People Are 'Squealing' on Him and He Wants to Know Who: Conway
Those in Trump's orbit are preparing for a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit to be unsealed by the Department of Justice on Friday.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Fox News host wonders aloud whether Trump could have tried to sell highly classified material to the Russians or Saudis
A Fox News host asked whether Trump tried to sell the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Eric Shawn wondered whether Trump tried to "sell or share" files "to the Russians" or "the Saudis." Shawn's speculation came amid Trump's growing ire against Fox News programs like "Fox & Friends." A Fox...
“Devastating blow”: Weisselberg’s agreement to testify could mean “death penalty” for Trump Org.
Former Trump Organization financial chief Allen Weisselberg is expected to admit to a 15-year tax fraud scheme on Thursday and is willing to testify against former President Donald Trump's companies, according to multiple reports. Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and a longtime Trump confidant going...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Michael Cohen says he 'would not be surprised' if FBI informant was one of Trump's kids or Jared Kushner
Cohen suspects the possible informant in the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid is in Trump's "inner circle." "I would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children," Cohen said. "Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" he...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
