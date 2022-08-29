ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Tell Me Some Of The Advice Your Parents Ended Up Being Right About Now That You're An Adult

By Fabiana Buontempo
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhJHW_0hZfRDTK00

Parents love to give advice. You might be guilty of sometimes rolling your eyes and letting their pep talk go in one ear and out the other — especially when you were younger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lIZU_0hZfRDTK00
NBC

Since parents are usually looking out for your best interest, their advice is oftentimes spot on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PE9J_0hZfRDTK00
TV Land / Via giphy.com

Being a 28-year-old who will soon be entering her 30s, my parents have given me plenty of advice on things to know, and potential things I'll experience in my adulthood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erfaY_0hZfRDTK00
MTV / Via giphy.com

I want to ask the BuzzFeed Community : what are things your parents ended up being right about now that you're an adult and have some life experience under your belt?

Maybe your parents always advised you to put a percentage of your paycheck each month into your savings — but maybe in your 20s you ignored this advice and now you're regretting it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pI98M_0hZfRDTK00
Damircudic / Getty Images / Via Getty Images

Perhaps the cliche advice of "never give up and always follow your dreams" warranted an eye roll when you were in your teens but now you really understand what your parents meant since you followed your passion and found success from it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285PKS_0hZfRDTK00
NBC

Or maybe when they told you to stop comparing yourself to your peers and you didn't listen then — but now you understand that comparison is one of the worst things you can do to yourself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euORm_0hZfRDTK00
CBC

Whatever the advice is, I want to hear about it. Share it with me in this anonymous form or in the comments below.

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

