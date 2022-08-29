ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Rob Schneider says ‘SNL’ was ‘over’ after Kate McKinnon performed ‘Hallelujah’ as Hillary Clinton

Actor Rob Schneider knew when “Saturday Night Live” was “over.” The “SNL” alum, who kickstarted his career as a writer on the show in 1989, said Kate McKinnon’s rendition of “Hallelujah” dressed as Hillary Clinton was the demise of the hit sketch show. The 58-year-old, who later joined as a cast member between 1990 and 1994, slammed the show’s infamous post-2016 election cold open. “I hate to crap on my own show,” the “Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo” star said on “The Glenn Beck Podcast” Saturday. “When Hillary Clinton lost — which is understandable. She’s not exactly the most likable person in the room. And...
POPSUGAR

Get to Know "House of the Dragon" Star Fabien Frankel

Fabien Frankel made a big splash on "House of the Dragon" from the very first episode. The 28-year-old actor plays Ser Criston Cole, a knight who becomes a member of the Kingsguard, and his good looks have distracted both the show's characters and real-life fans. Frankel previously opened up about...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
The Independent

Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin appeared frustrated after losing the special election to fill the state’s only House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola. Referring to the state’s ranked-choice voting system, the 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee was caught on video saying: “When it comes down to second and third place votes, that’s going to decide who’s going to win?”“I mean, really? Alaskans want [President] Joe Biden and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi?” she asked. A former state legislator, Ms Peltola will become the first native Alaskan in Congress since the state joined the US in 1959 and the first Democrat...
Salon

Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Puts a Camo Twist on the Barbiecore Trend

Kim Kardashian and Balenciaga are a match made in heaven, with Kardashian recently named the face of the brand and strutting down the runway at Paris Haute Couture Week. Her most recent Balenciaga look, however, is a slight departure from her usual pantaleggings and catsuits. In an Instagram Reel, the Skims founder posted herself wearing a skintight one-shoulder minidress, highlighting her curves and showing off the pink-camo look from every angle. The print of the dress immediately brought to mind nostalgic "Cadet Kelly" vibes, but Kardashian felt the outfit looked more Mattel than Disney, writing, "Balenci Barbie 💕" in her caption.
POPSUGAR

Morgoth's War of Wrath Has Major Implications For "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

When you start watching "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, there's one name you'll hear over and over: Morgoth. But if you're a casual Lord of the Rings fan, you might wonder who the mysterious villain — who's been vanquished before "The Rings of Power" begins — is. Here's the backstory you need to know and what it means for the series going forward.
Deadline

White House Correspondent John Harwood Says He’s Leaving CNN

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood said that Friday will be his last day at the network. Harwood wrote on Twitter, “Personal news: today’s my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i’ve been lucky to serve the best in American media – St. Petersburg Times, WSJ, NYT, the NBC family, CNN look forward to figuring out what’s next.” Harwood did not give a reason for his exit. A spokesperson for the network did not immediately respond to a request for comment. personal news: today's my last day at CNN proud of the work thanks to my colleagues i've been lucky to...
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
POPSUGAR

How the Latinx Community Can Tap Into Its Collective Power in Hollywood

Latinos in Hollywood have been a topic of discussion for years, and due to the cancellation of critically acclaimed HBO Max series "Gordita Chronicles," the shelving of the Leslie Grace-starring $90 million Batgirl movie, and the casting of James Franco as Fidel Castro (double whammy), Hollywood has recently generated criticism from Latinx people in and out of the industry. US Latinos account for 20 percent of all US Americans, with a buying power of over $1.7 trillion, and as avid entertainment consumers, we are the ones who showed up at the box office in 2020 and 2021. We have to turn this pivotal moment into a turning point of positive change for Latinxs in Hollywood.
POPSUGAR

Jordan Peele Might Have Left a Clue About His Next Film in the "Nope" Trailer

Jordan Peele's next movie might come sooner than we thought. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Peele addressed comments about a potential "Nope" sequel following fan speculation around a character named Nobody, played by "Conan"'s Michael Busch. "Nope" stars Keke Palmer as Emerald Haywood, Daniel Kaluuya as OJ Haywood, Brandon Perea as Angel Torres, and Steven Yeun as Ricky "Jupe" Park, residents of the rural Agua Dulce area in Southern California, where an otherworldly entity is picking off residents one by one. But in the month since the film premiered, Peele's fans have set their sights on a character who didn't even make it into the final cut.
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

