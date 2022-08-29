16 Things To Know About "House Of The Dragon" Actor Milly Alcock

Related
‘Euphoria’ Actor Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose in Psychological Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ at Prime Video
Barbie Ferreira, who broke out on HBO’s buzzy series “Euphoria,” is joining the cast of “House of Spoils,” a psychological thriller starring Ariana DeBose. The film is backed by Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television. Production is expected to begin in the fall. Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy will direct “House of Spoils” from their own script. It will premiere on Prime Video on a yet-to-be-determined date. “House of Spoils” follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant — a farm-to-table joint on a remote escape — where she battles chaos in the kitchen, a dubious investor and crushing self...
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
Freeform’s ‘Everything’s Trash’ Casts ‘The Outpost’ Alum Anand Desai-Barochia (EXCLUSIVE)
“Everything’s Trash” at Freeform has cast Anand Desai-Barochia in a guest star role, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on Phoebe Robinson’s book “Everything’s Trash, But It’s Okay.” Robinson stars in the series as Phoebe, described as a “30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her ‘perfect’ older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ.” Desai-Barochia will play Gael, the CEO of Limelight Media, which is a major podcast venture. The official character description says he is “charismatic and globetrotting. He is...
Here's What The New "House Of The Dragon" Credits Actually Mean
A deep dive into all those symbols and bloodlines.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘House of the Dragon’: Why Milly Alcock and Emily Carey Never Interacted With Their Older Counterparts
Milly Alcock and Emily Carey never talked to their older counterparts, but there is a good reason why
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
International Business Times
Priscilla Presley Slams Elvis' Manager, Reveals New Secrets 45 Years After Singer's Death
In the wake of the 45th death anniversary of Elvis Presley, his former wife Priscilla Presley has revealed some new secrets about the King of Rock and Roll, who died at the age of 42 in 1977. Priscilla, 77, shared how watching the newly dropped "Elvis" biopic was difficult for...
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are reportedly reuniting for an ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in 'The Whale': 'I wanted to disappear'
Brendan Fraser says transforming into a 600-pound man in "The Whale" took a major toll on him. Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher nearing the end of his life. About a month into filming, the movie’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said that the actor was "all pedal and no gas."
What Is Hillary Clinton Doing at the Venice Film Festival?
Venice Film Festival watchers and political obsessives got a treat Wednesday night, when former U.S. Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton was spotted at the opening night gala for the 79th edition of the festival. Clinton walked the Venice red carpet and took in the opening night festivities, including the world premiere of Noah Baumbach’s White Noise, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, which kicked off the 2022 festival. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review: Cate Blanchett Astounds in Todd Field's Blistering Character StudyMilli Vanilli Biopic Players Revealed in 'Girl You Know It's True' First LookVenice:...
The Whale: Brendan Fraser says obesity isn’t a ‘one-note joke’ in new film after first pictures released
Brendan Fraser has defended his casting as an obese man in forthcoming film The Whale.In July, the first image was released showing Fraser in the role of a middle-aged man who “lives with obesity”.To inhabit the part for the film, which marks Fraser’s first leading role in nearly a decade, the actor underwent a significant physical transformation. He also used prosthetics.Speaking to Vanity Fair, Fraser said that he never wanted weight to become a “one-note joke” within The Whale.“I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke,” Fraser...
Robert De Niro To Star In Warner Bros. Mob Drama ‘Wise Guys’ From Director Barry Levinson
Robert De Niro will star in the Warner Bros. mob drama Wise Guys from director Barry Levinson, Deadline can confirm. The project reunites the duo following their collaborations on the Emmy-nominated HBO TV movie The Wizard of Lies, which had De Niro playing Bernie Madoff, and Magnolia Pictures’ 2008 dramedy, What Just Happened, as well as the director’s earlier films Wag the Dog and Sleepers. Wise Guys is a period piece tells the story of Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, a pair of Italian Americans running two separate crime families during the mid-20th century. Genovese tried and failed to assassinate Costello...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People Are Shocked And Appalled At Viserys On "House Of The Dragon"
"Viserys’ solution to being told to marry a 12-year-old is to marry a 15-year-old. 💀"
Jennifer Lopez spills more wedding details: 'That night really was heaven'
In her On The JLo newsletter on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez shared more details about her and Ben Affleck's wedding ceremony in Georgia last month.
Venice Flashback: Cate Blanchett Danced Her Way to the Lido 22 Years Ago
Cate Blanchett has become a mainstay of the Venice Film Festival. She was named best actress in 2007 for her turn as a reimagined version of Bob Dylan in Todd Haynes’ I’m Not There, and she served as the international jury president in 2020 as the festival emerged from COVID. But her allegiance to Venice dates back to 1998, when, at age 29, the Australian actress made her first visit to the fest with Shekhar Kapur’s Elizabeth, in which she played the English queen as a young woman, earning her first Oscar nomination in the process. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' Review:...
Khloé Kardashian Gave A Glimpse Into Her Life As A Mom Of Two
"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell play cannibals in love
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Timothée Chalamet was feeling cut off from the world in the early days of the pandemic. Then Luca Guadagnino, whom Chalamet saw as a father figure while filming “Call Me By Your Name,” called with a new possible project. It would be another young romance set in the 1980s. But instead of Italy they’d be going to the American Midwest. And they’d be cannibals.
Ross Lynch Read Your Thirst Tweets...And I Think Some Of Y'all Are "Cruisin' For A Bruisin'"
The man was too stunned to speak.
‘RGIP’ Stars Reveal How Their Show Differs From ‘Housewives’: ‘We Don’t Throw Cake, We Eat Cake’
Don’t expect any table flipping or hair pulling in Bravo’s Real Girlfriends in Paris. The new reality show explores six young American women who live abroad, and according to stars Anya Firestone and Emily Gorelik, there won’t be as much wild drama like we see on Real Housewives. But Anya and Emily still expect Bravo fans to connect with their show for completely different reasons.
A Tom Cruise movie has been shooting up streaming charts – and it's not Top Gun: Maverick
The Mummy is sitting at number 5 on Netflix’s Top 10 rankings
BuzzFeed
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0