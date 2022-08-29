ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Things To Know About "House Of The Dragon" Actor Milly Alcock

By Michele Bird
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uqZG_0hZfQXqP00

1. To start, Milly Alcock is currently starring as Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h08kz_0hZfQXqP00
Ollie Upton / HBO

2. Prior to landing the starring role , she was "washing dishes in a restaurant, living in [her] mum’s attic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2bcp_0hZfQXqP00
Ollie Upton / HBO

3. Milly, who hails from Sydney, entered the world on April 11, 2000 — making her 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FK0op_0hZfQXqP00
Joe Quigg / Ray-Ban via Getty Images

4. She dropped out of high school to follow her acting dreams, saying of the 2019 TV series she had a starring role in, "I couldn’t turn down Upright for a piece of paper. That just seemed ridiculous to me and infuriating."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12CEOf_0hZfQXqP00
Joe Quigg / Ray-Ban via Getty Images

5. Milly landed her first recurring role, as Isabella Barrett, in the 2017 miniseries High Life .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W179S_0hZfQXqP00
Lia Toby / Getty Images

6. And after that, she went on to appear in The School , The Gloaming , Reckoning , and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJO8Y_0hZfQXqP00
© Vertical Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Her interest in acting started because everyone else in her family was uninterested in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zkbue_0hZfQXqP00
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

8. She initially began auditioning for House of the Dragon in November 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17d2Z5_0hZfQXqP00
Ollie Upton / HBO

9. The Australian native grew up with two brothers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNE8c_0hZfQXqP00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

10. In 2018, she was honored as a rising star by the Casting Guild of Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VK6hL_0hZfQXqP00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for HBO International Publicity

11. Milly is active on social media and has more than 240,000 followers on Instagram.

Follow her adventures at @millyalcock .

@millyalcock / Via instagram.com

12. She's an avid photographer and often posts candid snapshots to her feed.

@millyalcock / Via instagram.com

13. While we may all know her by Milly, her real name is Amelia May Alcock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UfUa_0hZfQXqP00
Michael Buckner / WWD via Getty Images

14. The two people who inspired Milly's portrayal of Rhaenyra? Cate Blanchett and Audrey Hepburn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153hHe_0hZfQXqP00

"If you could combine those two women together, I think that is Rhaenyra," she said . "She's witty and cheeky, but she has to perform constantly and live up to that regal role. But you can see under the surface, she's quite uncomfortable in her skin."

Filmmagic / FilmMagic for HBO

15. When Game of Thrones premiered , she was just a kid and "completely oblivious" to the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R30ZE_0hZfQXqP00

"I was about 10 when it came out, and it wasn't really age appropriate, you know what I mean? Fantasy isn't my go-to genre," she said . "But I watched it over preproduction and fell in love with it, and understood why it had the amount of success that it did. It's very good!"

Axelle / Getty Images

16. And finally, she has described her House of the Dragon character as "such a gift."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zpw2w_0hZfQXqP00

"It’s always such a gift when you’re given a character that has such a clear moral compass and such a clear trajectory in what they want, and how the world around them doesn’t allow them to get to that," she said . "It really gives you so much to play with."

Ollie Upton / HBO

