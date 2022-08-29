Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Globe
How Alaska’s congressional race is tied to N.J.
There’s a tragic link between New Jersey and the Alaska at-large congressional seat captured tonight by Mary Perltola, a Democrat who defeated Sarah Palin by three percentage points in a ranked-choice special election. Democrat Nick Begich had flipped an open House seat in 1970 after the Republican congressman decided...
New Jersey Globe
Warren GOP formally picks Doherty to run for surrogate
Warren County Republicans selected Michael Doherty, a popular five-term state senator, as their candidate for surrogate on Wednesday evening, setting up a likely special election convention for State Senate in December or January. Doherty replaces Nancy Brown, who dropped out of the race last week. He was unopposed in tonight’s...
You’re kidding? This city in NJ named as a best place to live (Opinion)
US News and World Report is out with its 2022-23 rankings of the best places to live in the United States and only one New Jersey city made the list. You might be surprised to hear which one it is. Trenton, which is ranked #86. Yes, that Trenton. The one...
Why NJ public schools are a mess (Opinion)
That's not my opinion. That is what veteran and even some young, not yet dejected, beaten down and somewhat idealistic teachers are saying. The reasons for why it is a total mess lie mostly with the state of New Jersey, some with spineless clueless administrators and some with parents and their precious offspring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …
We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
hackensackcriminallaw.com
What to Know about Gun Permits in New Jersey
A Must-Read if You Are Planning to Get Your Gun Permit in New Jersey. The state of New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. For this reason, it is imperative that residents and visitors of the state understand the laws regarding gun permits, how to get a permit, how to appeal if you are denied a permit, and the criminal charges that may apply if you carry a firearm without a permit.
jerseysbest.com
2022 Labor Day events in N.J. celebrate workers in fun and festive ways
While Labor Day tends to signal thoughts of a long weekend, backyard barbecues, last-minute trips to the beach and the official “unofficial” end of summer, the nationally observed holiday holds important historical significance. Origins of Labor Day date back to the American Industrial Revolution in the late 1880s,...
New Jersey Globe
RNC lawsuit against Mercer County to force release of ballot cure letters moving forward
A lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee to force the Mercer County Division of Elections to provide copies of ballot cure letters within 72 hours will be heard on October 4, Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy said in a six-minute conference on Tuesday. Republicans allege that Mercer County was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Another NJ school board fights back against sexualizing kids (Opinion)
The fact that we are even having this debate is a sign of the surreal times we live in. It's also a glaring reminder that the Democratic majority in New Jersey has betrayed the principles that have had voters keep them in power for the past two decades. As we...
Court Strikes Down State Law That Gave Millions in Tax Breaks to Casinos
A Superior Court judge in New Jersey has thrown out a state law granting Atlantic City’s casinos tens of millions of dollars in tax breaks, saying that the measure was passed on dubious grounds and violated the state Constitution.
The 15 best places for crab cakes In New Jersey
It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
New Jersey Globe
N.J. moves to digitize all school blueprints for first responders
New Jersey will spend $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to create a data base of digitized school building blueprints for first responders in emergency situations like school shootings, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday. About half of the state’s 3,000 public and private schools are already in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia
As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
Need a nosh? The best delis in New Jersey are right here
I don't know about you but I'm a huge fan of deli food. I have a friend who lives in Brooklyn and when I visit him, we walk over 11 miles to make our "sacred pilgrimage" to Katz Deli where we can "send a salami to your boy in the Army." They still have those signs posted from World War II.
New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
21 things that happened at my overwhelming 1st N.J. diner visit
Since moving to New Jersey three months ago, I’ve been asked this question time and again by my newly adopted New Jersey brethren. Back in Alabama, where I spent the last 33 years, there were luncheonettes and the like, but very few establishments folks around here would consider a diner. And where I grew up in Syria, such a place — offering just about every food item known to man — was a very foreign concept.
New Jersey Globe
Gannett layoffs reach 400 with no plans to fill vacant job, report says
Gannett has laid off about 400 employees – roughly three percent of their U.S. workforce as part of dramatic cost-cutting measures after the national media chain lost $54 million in the second quarter of this year, according to a report by Poynter. The company has also decided not to...
Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Board reminds seniors to apply for the Senior Tax Property Relief program before the Oct. 31st deadline
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Commissioner Board is sharing the news with senior residents that the deadline for 2021 Senior Tax Freeze program is October 31, 2022, and that the program has been updated with new guidelines and an increase in income for eligibility from New Jersey.
Comments / 3