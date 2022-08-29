ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 3

Related
New Jersey Globe

How Alaska’s congressional race is tied to N.J.

There’s a tragic link between New Jersey and the Alaska at-large congressional seat captured tonight by Mary Perltola, a Democrat who defeated Sarah Palin by three percentage points in a ranked-choice special election. Democrat Nick Begich had flipped an open House seat in 1970 after the Republican congressman decided...
ALASKA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Warren GOP formally picks Doherty to run for surrogate

Warren County Republicans selected Michael Doherty, a popular five-term state senator, as their candidate for surrogate on Wednesday evening, setting up a likely special election convention for State Senate in December or January. Doherty replaces Nancy Brown, who dropped out of the race last week. He was unopposed in tonight’s...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Why NJ public schools are a mess (Opinion)

That's not my opinion. That is what veteran and even some young, not yet dejected, beaten down and somewhat idealistic teachers are saying. The reasons for why it is a total mess lie mostly with the state of New Jersey, some with spineless clueless administrators and some with parents and their precious offspring.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey ranks near the lowest of all states for this …

We may be at or near the bottom of the list of states for things like business-friendly climates or affordable tax rates, but this one, many people might actually like. New Jersey is famously anti-gun. Not only the government, but most of the population will clutch their pearls if you tell them that you own a firearm.
POLITICS
hackensackcriminallaw.com

What to Know about Gun Permits in New Jersey

A Must-Read if You Are Planning to Get Your Gun Permit in New Jersey. The state of New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. For this reason, it is imperative that residents and visitors of the state understand the laws regarding gun permits, how to get a permit, how to appeal if you are denied a permit, and the criminal charges that may apply if you carry a firearm without a permit.
POLITICS
jerseysbest.com

2022 Labor Day events in N.J. celebrate workers in fun and festive ways

While Labor Day tends to signal thoughts of a long weekend, backyard barbecues, last-minute trips to the beach and the official “unofficial” end of summer, the nationally observed holiday holds important historical significance. Origins of Labor Day date back to the American Industrial Revolution in the late 1880s,...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Corzine
Person
Christine Todd Whitman
Person
Frank Lautenberg
Person
Eugene Mccarthy
Person
George Wallace
Person
Thomas Kean
Person
Brendan Byrne
New Jersey 101.5

The 15 best places for crab cakes In New Jersey

It started in Maryland when I was in my 20s. I had my first crab cake at a place called Schaefer's Canal House in Chesapeake City, Maryland. That was all it took. That state is known for its crab cakes and you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad one anywhere in that state. Well, like most great things, when they get to New Jersey we tend to make them better.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey Globe

N.J. moves to digitize all school blueprints for first responders

New Jersey will spend $6.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to create a data base of digitized school building blueprints for first responders in emergency situations like school shootings, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday. About half of the state’s 3,000 public and private schools are already in the...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Legislature#State Of New Jersey#Election State#State Senate#U S Navy#Runnemede Somerdale#The State Assembly#Republicans#Gop
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman would turn the United States into Philadelphia

As a native of Philadelphia, and a Pennsylvania voter in the November election, I can safely say that John Fetterman is dangerous. His politics scare me. Many of the radical left-wing policies he supports, and in many cases, implemented, have helped many criminals live better lives. They have also endangered law-abiding Pennsylvanians.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

New rate hikes goes into effect for New Jersey American Water customers

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – If you live in New Jersey, you may have to pay more for your water starting Thursday. A new rate hike just went into effect for New Jersey American Water customers.Here's how it impacts you:According to the water company, the average customer will pay about $2.93 more a month.The price hike will also cost the average wastewater customer another $3.74 a month.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
NJ.com

21 things that happened at my overwhelming 1st N.J. diner visit

Since moving to New Jersey three months ago, I’ve been asked this question time and again by my newly adopted New Jersey brethren. Back in Alabama, where I spent the last 33 years, there were luncheonettes and the like, but very few establishments folks around here would consider a diner. And where I grew up in Syria, such a place — offering just about every food item known to man — was a very foreign concept.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey Globe

Gannett layoffs reach 400 with no plans to fill vacant job, report says

Gannett has laid off about 400 employees – roughly three percent of their U.S. workforce as part of dramatic cost-cutting measures after the national media chain lost $54 million in the second quarter of this year, according to a report by Poynter. The company has also decided not to...
BUSINESS
New Jersey 101.5

Five children bitten by foxes in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — Five chilrden were bitten by foxes in three separate incidents on Tuesday. The first incident was around 10 a.m. when a boy was attacked at the John Street playground, according to police Capt. Greg Staffordsmith. The child's mother did not contact police until late afternoon. He was treated at a hospital and released.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy