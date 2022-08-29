ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Best And Funniest Tweets About "House Of The Dragon" Episode 2

By Crystal Ro
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iE08g_0hZfQMNe00

Well, folks, House of the Dragon , the new prequel series to Game of Thrones , is in full swing. And last night's episode, "The Rogue Prince," has proved to be just as shocking, scandalous, and OMG-worthy as the premiere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JoGZ_0hZfQMNe00
HBO

And, like clockwork, fans took to Twitter to make some A+++ jokes and memes. Here's a look at the best and funniest ones:

PS: Love what you're reading? Be sure to give these Twitter users a follow!

1.

How watching the new Game of Thrones intro feels like #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@themoonpriv 02:00 AM - 29 Aug 2022

2.

daemon after making up a story about a marriage, a fake pregnancy, stealing a dragon egg and almost causing a battle just to get his big brother's attention #houseofthedragon

@INEJSKNlVES 01:39 AM - 29 Aug 2022

3.

Alicent and Rhaenyra next episode 😅 #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #houseofthedragon #hotd

@RaviAhuja20 02:16 AM - 29 Aug 2022

4.

fucking Rhaenyra Targaryen made a hell of an entrance, came for what she wanted, and left. what a queen. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #hotd

@watrmelonsugarr 01:42 AM - 29 Aug 2022

5.

Rhaenyra after leaving the small council meeting #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #hotd

@montanostef 02:26 AM - 29 Aug 2022

6.

Every week on #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@SalvoCaccamo 02:00 AM - 29 Aug 2022

7.

So everybody just pimping out their kids to the king? #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@indimindofbrad 01:21 AM - 29 Aug 2022

8.

Us hearing the Game Of Thrones intro music again #HouseoftheDragon

@HOTDsource 01:57 AM - 29 Aug 2022

9.

didn’t tell Rhaenyra beforehand that he was going to marry Alicent, her best friend. Rejected Corlys in front of everyone. Doesn’t do shit against Daemon. Viserys couldn’t run a Chuck E Cheese properly no wonder that throne is turning him into Swiss cheese #HouseoftheDragon

@m4rycm 02:02 AM - 29 Aug 2022

10.

daemon when someone else talks shit about viserys vs when he does it #houseofthedragon

@beaarthur85 02:20 AM - 29 Aug 2022

11.

We Saw You From Across The Small Council And Really Dig Your Vibe #HouseoftheDragon

@TheJoeMagician 02:01 AM - 29 Aug 2022

12.

I won’t lie. I freaking love Daemon. I want to see the world burn at his feet. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon

@model_type_bre 02:02 AM - 29 Aug 2022

13.

#HOTD #HouseoftheDragon Lmao Corlys really talking to Daemon like

@Moonfaeriess 02:35 AM - 29 Aug 2022

14.

Where is the medieval cps for Laena’s parents? #HouseoftheDragon

@elektramurdocks 01:26 AM - 29 Aug 2022

15.

#HouseoftheDragon Rhaenyra: why don't u just kill me and be done with all this?Daemon:

@annacnovaes 02:12 AM - 29 Aug 2022

16.

Rhaenys: "And your father is no fool"Anyone who's actually met him:#HouseoftheDragon

@CassiesDecker 01:27 AM - 29 Aug 2022

17.

Me watching this scene #HouseoftheDragon

@Nina_labyrinth 02:54 AM - 29 Aug 2022

18.

It’s the way Rhaenyra looked back…ohh I know he was physically sick 😂😂 #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon

@JustforSmilesss 01:50 AM - 29 Aug 2022

19.

Daemon after seeing rhaenyra pull up with syrax #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@vndre_lgt 01:45 AM - 29 Aug 2022

20.

Alicent looking at Rhaenyra when her father announced they were going to start having sex. #HouseofthedragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #HouseTargaryen

@show_takes 02:13 AM - 29 Aug 2022

21.

Just 2 idiots who chose love over duty and forever changed the course of history because of it #HouseoftheDragon

@raccoonmum 02:05 AM - 29 Aug 2022

22.

Me loving Daemon despite his PLETHORA of red flags. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon

@jillharding119 03:46 AM - 29 Aug 2022

23.

&gt; called his dead nephew “the heir for a day”&gt; stole a dragon egg&gt; left a note to invite his brother to his wedding&gt; faked a pregnancy &gt; almost started a battle daemon targaryen is that bitch and i love him for it. 💅 #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@thebeepthemeep 02:42 AM - 29 Aug 2022

24.

I’m starting to like Daemon. He is pro-hoe and Pro-sex work 😏#DemDragons #HouseoftheDragon

@Aydreannah 01:26 AM - 29 Aug 2022

25.

Daemon taking Baelon dragon egg

@KingJosiah54 01:44 AM - 29 Aug 2022

26.

Myseria learning she’s apparently pregnant and married to Daemon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@mementomoray 02:50 AM - 29 Aug 2022

27.

Me watching King Viserys interact with Laena #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD #HouseoftheDragon

@Grimmbunniee 01:28 AM - 29 Aug 2022

28.

The king acting surprised when his daughter walks out after he announces he's marrying her best friend instead #HouseoftheDragon

@Nina_labyrinth 02:37 AM - 29 Aug 2022

29.

Rhaenyra looking at Alicent like: #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@ItsTotallyKi 01:58 AM - 29 Aug 2022

30.

#HouseoftheDragonRhaenyra Targaryen when Alicent commands her to call her “Mom”:

@markojvwrites 03:32 AM - 29 Aug 2022

31.

this could be Rhaenyra and Alicent #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@joIean_ 02:01 AM - 29 Aug 2022

32.

AND THATS HOW YOU CLEAR A BITCH #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD

@plumgut 02:29 AM - 29 Aug 2022

33.

Viserys out here like:#HOTD #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@TheBabesJ 04:56 AM - 22 Aug 2022

34.

@

35.

Same energy! #Houseofthedragon

@diogo_melo 01:58 AM - 29 Aug 2022

36.

Me when Rhaenyra and Rhaenys start committing literal war crimes #HOTD

@I_Em_Groot_ 02:53 AM - 22 Aug 2022

37.

Daemon and Corlys #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@073258952a 02:11 AM - 29 Aug 2022

38.

Corlys Velaryon - #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@JustPhilly__ 02:15 AM - 29 Aug 2022

39.

Daemon when he’s calling Viserys a bitch and someone else tries to agree with him 😂 #HouseoftheDragon

@HOTDsource 04:43 AM - 29 Aug 2022

40.

Rhaenyra really pulled up to Dragonstone and said, “jump since you feeling froggy bitch” #HouseoftheDragon

@AllHailLiza 01:45 AM - 29 Aug 2022

41.

daemon targaryen at all times #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #hotd

@Chkcaseofideas 01:51 AM - 29 Aug 2022

42.

POV your a crab on the beach #DemDragons#HouseoftheDragon

@hunter_parrott 04:12 AM - 29 Aug 2022

43.

#HouseOfTheDragonHBOThe fucking Crab Feeder is stressing me the fuck out y’all. We are not paying enough attention to that whole situation

@Riversauvage 01:59 AM - 29 Aug 2022

44.

Otto Hightower seeing his daughter win the tournament of child brides 😩#DemDragons #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

@Kalesha81 02:38 AM - 29 Aug 2022

45.

Everyone in the fandom praying for otto’s death #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #hotd

@LordLamicital 02:29 AM - 29 Aug 2022

46.

I’m ready for a dragon to burn his ass alive … #HouseoftheDragon

@itsrichlane 01:58 AM - 29 Aug 2022

47.

Me, fully invested in #HouseoftheDragon after I said I’d never watch Game of Thrones again

@kirbysaurusrex 03:54 AM - 29 Aug 2022

What was your favorite or most OMG moment from Episode 2 of House of the Dragon ? Tell us in the comments below!

HBO

Previously:

The Best And Funniest Tweets About House Of The Dragon Episode 1

