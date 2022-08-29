The Best And Funniest Tweets About "House Of The Dragon" Episode 2

Well, folks, House of the Dragon , the new prequel series to Game of Thrones , is in full swing. And last night's episode, "The Rogue Prince," has proved to be just as shocking, scandalous, and OMG-worthy as the premiere.

HBO

And, like clockwork, fans took to Twitter to make some A+++ jokes and memes. Here's a look at the best and funniest ones:

1.

How watching the new Game of Thrones intro feels like #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD @themoonpriv 02:00 AM - 29 Aug 2022

2.

daemon after making up a story about a marriage, a fake pregnancy, stealing a dragon egg and almost causing a battle just to get his big brother's attention #houseofthedragon @INEJSKNlVES 01:39 AM - 29 Aug 2022

3.

4.

fucking Rhaenyra Targaryen made a hell of an entrance, came for what she wanted, and left. what a queen. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #hotd @watrmelonsugarr 01:42 AM - 29 Aug 2022

5.

6.

7.

So everybody just pimping out their kids to the king? #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO @indimindofbrad 01:21 AM - 29 Aug 2022

8.

Us hearing the Game Of Thrones intro music again #HouseoftheDragon @HOTDsource 01:57 AM - 29 Aug 2022

9.

didn’t tell Rhaenyra beforehand that he was going to marry Alicent, her best friend. Rejected Corlys in front of everyone. Doesn’t do shit against Daemon. Viserys couldn’t run a Chuck E Cheese properly no wonder that throne is turning him into Swiss cheese #HouseoftheDragon @m4rycm 02:02 AM - 29 Aug 2022

10.

daemon when someone else talks shit about viserys vs when he does it #houseofthedragon @beaarthur85 02:20 AM - 29 Aug 2022

11.

We Saw You From Across The Small Council And Really Dig Your Vibe #HouseoftheDragon @TheJoeMagician 02:01 AM - 29 Aug 2022

12.

I won’t lie. I freaking love Daemon. I want to see the world burn at his feet. #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon @model_type_bre 02:02 AM - 29 Aug 2022

13.

14.

15.

#HouseoftheDragon Rhaenyra: why don't u just kill me and be done with all this?Daemon: @annacnovaes 02:12 AM - 29 Aug 2022

16.

17.

18.

It’s the way Rhaenyra looked back…ohh I know he was physically sick 😂😂 #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon @JustforSmilesss 01:50 AM - 29 Aug 2022

19.

20.

Alicent looking at Rhaenyra when her father announced they were going to start having sex. #HouseofthedragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #HouseTargaryen @show_takes 02:13 AM - 29 Aug 2022

21.

Just 2 idiots who chose love over duty and forever changed the course of history because of it #HouseoftheDragon @raccoonmum 02:05 AM - 29 Aug 2022

22.

23.

> called his dead nephew “the heir for a day”> stole a dragon egg> left a note to invite his brother to his wedding> faked a pregnancy > almost started a battle daemon targaryen is that bitch and i love him for it. 💅 #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragonHBO @thebeepthemeep 02:42 AM - 29 Aug 2022

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

The king acting surprised when his daughter walks out after he announces he's marrying her best friend instead #HouseoftheDragon @Nina_labyrinth 02:37 AM - 29 Aug 2022

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

Me when Rhaenyra and Rhaenys start committing literal war crimes #HOTD @I_Em_Groot_ 02:53 AM - 22 Aug 2022

37.

38.

39.

Daemon when he’s calling Viserys a bitch and someone else tries to agree with him 😂 #HouseoftheDragon @HOTDsource 04:43 AM - 29 Aug 2022

40.

Rhaenyra really pulled up to Dragonstone and said, “jump since you feeling froggy bitch” #HouseoftheDragon @AllHailLiza 01:45 AM - 29 Aug 2022

41.

42.

43.

#HouseOfTheDragonHBOThe fucking Crab Feeder is stressing me the fuck out y’all. We are not paying enough attention to that whole situation @Riversauvage 01:59 AM - 29 Aug 2022

44.

Otto Hightower seeing his daughter win the tournament of child brides 😩#DemDragons #HouseOfTheDragonHBO @Kalesha81 02:38 AM - 29 Aug 2022

45.

46.

I’m ready for a dragon to burn his ass alive … #HouseoftheDragon @itsrichlane 01:58 AM - 29 Aug 2022

47.

Me, fully invested in #HouseoftheDragon after I said I’d never watch Game of Thrones again @kirbysaurusrex 03:54 AM - 29 Aug 2022

What was your favorite or most OMG moment from Episode 2 of House of the Dragon ? Tell us in the comments below!

