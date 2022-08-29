FSU Football Depth Charts released for Seminoles' Sunday game vs. LSU

FSU QB Jordan Travis delivers a pass during the Seminoles' season-opening win over Duquesne.

With the Florida State football team (1-0) preparing for its big non-conference showdown with LSU in New Orleans this Sunday, the Seminoles released their projected depth charts Monday morning.

The biggest change from last week is that former starting center Maurice Smith is listed as a potential starter; he was out of action for the Seminoles’ season-opening win against Duquesne.

The Seminoles and Tigers are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Superdome.

Check out the images below to find out who is expected to be starting, and who the top backups will be.

