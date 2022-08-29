ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU Football Depth Charts released for Seminoles' Sunday game vs. LSU

By Ira Schoffel
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
FSU QB Jordan Travis delivers a pass during the Seminoles' season-opening win over Duquesne.

With the Florida State football team (1-0) preparing for its big non-conference showdown with LSU in New Orleans this Sunday, the Seminoles released their projected depth charts Monday morning.

The biggest change from last week is that former starting center Maurice Smith is listed as a potential starter; he was out of action for the Seminoles’ season-opening win against Duquesne.

The Seminoles and Tigers are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET in the Superdome.

Check out the images below to find out who is expected to be starting, and who the top backups will be.

wtxl.com

Florida A&M: More players reinstated to play for football program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some Florida A&M University football players have been reinstated to compete for the Rattlers. The university confirmed to ABC 27 Wednesday the number of players that are not certified to play for FAMU against Jackson State University in the Orange Blossom Classic Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is 17.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Colonels’ Coors Lite Cold Zone sells out prior to season start

Nicholls Colonels are ready to kickoff their 2022 football season and their fans are incredibly excited too! The Colonels open the season on the road, hosting their first home game against Jacksonville State in John L. Guidry Stadium on Sept. 24. Nicholls Athletics Director Jonathan Terrell and Ticket Manager Dillon...
THIBODAUX, LA
