Boone, NC

NC State football adds future games with Appalachian State

By Matt Carter
 4 days ago
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren (Photo by Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

The 2025 NC State football season should be a fun one for in-state rivalries. FBSchedules.com reports that the Pack has added a home-and-home with Appalachian State for 2025-26. NC State already had a home date with East Carolina on the 2025 slate.

The news was reported by FBSchedules.com.

The games complete the non-conference schedule for NC State football in both seasons. NC State will travel to Boone and also Notre Dame in 2025 and host ECU and Campbell. The following year, the Pack hosts App State plus Florida and Richmond and will trip to Vanderbilt.

NC State has won all six meetings played against the Mountaineers, with every game having been played in Raleigh. The last time the two teams met was the 2006 season opener, when Appalachian State, fresh off a national championship in what is now the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), lost 23-10 to the Wolfpack.

Aside from a 17-14 home win for NC State in 1980, that is the closest the two teams have ever been in the six meetings.

This will be the first game between NC State and App State since the Mountaineers moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2014. Appalachian State plays home games at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, which holds 30,000 fans.

This Saturday, the Mountaineers are opening their season with a visit from North Carolina, whom App State defeated in Chapel Hill four years ago.

NC State is also set to play UNC and Duke on an annual basis starting next year when the ACC switches to the new division-less scheduling format. The Pack and Wake Forest, however, are not scheduled to play in 2025, robbing NC State an opportunity to potentially have half of the 12 regular season games played against in-state rivals.

NC State and Wake will play each other in 2023 and 2024, but then not the next two seasons after that. In addition to UNC and Duke, the other ACC rival that NC State will play on an annual basis is Clemson in what is known as the Textile Bowl.

Future NC State Football Non-Conference Schedules

Here is a look at the future non-conference schedules for NC State football.

2023: Cincinnati, at Connecticut, Notre Dame, VMI

2024: Louisiana Tech, at South Florida, Western Carolina

2025: at Appalachian State, Campbell, East Carolina, at Notre Dame

2026: Appalachian State, Florida, Richmond, at Vanderbilt

2027: North Carolina A&T, at Texas Tech

2028: Campbell, at East Carolina, at Troy, Vanderbilt

2029: at Cincinnati, Notre Dame

2030: Charlotte, at South Carolina

2031: at Charlotte, at Notre Dame, South Carolina

2032: at Florida

2034: at Lousiana Tech

2035: Notre Dame

2037: at Notre Dame

The Spun

College Hoops World Reacts To Duke 5-Star Injury News

Incoming five-star recruit Dariq Whitehead suffered a fractured foot injury during a preseason workout and will be out indefinitely. The Duke guard underwent surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday, the team announced. “We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure and is in the best care...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

NC billionaire awaiting new corruption trial now faces fraud accusations from SEC

Freed from prison less than two months ago, Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg now faces significant legal challenges on two fronts. The latest: A lawsuit filed Tuesday by government securities regulators accusing Lindberg and an associate of gaming N.C. clients out of tens of millions of dollars. The filing by the...
DURHAM, NC
US News and World Report

The 19 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh has quickly become a foodie haven. With numerous award-winning chefs and a diverse community, the city is rich with innovative restaurants, tried and true offerings, and food from around the world. Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast before hiking the lush North Carolina wilderness or grabbing a decadent dinner before attending one of the city's numerous arts events, this list has you covered.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
CARY, NC
thelocalreporter.press

ALE Sting Operation in Chapel Hill Sparks Outrage

Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue is adamant that Chapel Hill Police Department (CHPD) officers were not part of an incident resulting in the takedown and arrest of a UNC student on Franklin Street last Thursday night. “I want to be clear that this incident was not part of a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Check your bag before you go: New policy starts at Raleigh venue

Raleigh, N.C. — A new bag policy designed to improve security went into effect Thursday at a Raleigh performing arts venue. Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh now requires that all bags brought into the venue be no bigger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and 10 inches deep. Preferred bags include small clutches or wallets.
RALEIGH, NC
