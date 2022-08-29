NC State football adds future games with Appalachian State

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren (Photo by Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

The 2025 NC State football season should be a fun one for in-state rivalries. FBSchedules.com reports that the Pack has added a home-and-home with Appalachian State for 2025-26. NC State already had a home date with East Carolina on the 2025 slate.

The news was reported by FBSchedules.com.

The games complete the non-conference schedule for NC State football in both seasons. NC State will travel to Boone and also Notre Dame in 2025 and host ECU and Campbell. The following year, the Pack hosts App State plus Florida and Richmond and will trip to Vanderbilt.

NC State has won all six meetings played against the Mountaineers, with every game having been played in Raleigh. The last time the two teams met was the 2006 season opener, when Appalachian State, fresh off a national championship in what is now the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), lost 23-10 to the Wolfpack.

Aside from a 17-14 home win for NC State in 1980, that is the closest the two teams have ever been in the six meetings.

This will be the first game between NC State and App State since the Mountaineers moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in 2014. Appalachian State plays home games at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, which holds 30,000 fans.

This Saturday, the Mountaineers are opening their season with a visit from North Carolina, whom App State defeated in Chapel Hill four years ago.

NC State is also set to play UNC and Duke on an annual basis starting next year when the ACC switches to the new division-less scheduling format. The Pack and Wake Forest, however, are not scheduled to play in 2025, robbing NC State an opportunity to potentially have half of the 12 regular season games played against in-state rivals.

NC State and Wake will play each other in 2023 and 2024, but then not the next two seasons after that. In addition to UNC and Duke, the other ACC rival that NC State will play on an annual basis is Clemson in what is known as the Textile Bowl.

Future NC State Football Non-Conference Schedules

Here is a look at the future non-conference schedules for NC State football.

2023: Cincinnati, at Connecticut, Notre Dame, VMI

2024: Louisiana Tech, at South Florida, Western Carolina

2025: at Appalachian State, Campbell, East Carolina, at Notre Dame

2026: Appalachian State, Florida, Richmond, at Vanderbilt

2027: North Carolina A&T, at Texas Tech

2028: Campbell, at East Carolina, at Troy, Vanderbilt

2029: at Cincinnati, Notre Dame

2030: Charlotte, at South Carolina

2031: at Charlotte, at Notre Dame, South Carolina

2032: at Florida

2034: at Lousiana Tech

2035: Notre Dame

2037: at Notre Dame