Applications for Toledo emergency rental assistance reopened until Sept. 30
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County households can apply for emergency rental assistance through Sept. 30 to receive up to 15 months of financial aid. The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) reopened its application portal for households struggling to pay for rental housing. According to a press release from the city of Toledo, eligible households can receive funds to pay for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition
EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
Toledo among top 20 most financially stressed U.S. cities, study finds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from "Stretching your dollar," WTOL 11 segment related to financial literacy that aired on Aug. 30, 2022. In a study of U.S. Census data from America's 150 largest cities, Toledo, Ohio ranked 19th highest in terms of financial stressors. Online...
'These are problems that our strongest and bravest are facing and falling victim to' | Run for Life scheduled for Sept. 10
MAUMEE, Ohio — More than 7,000 service members have been killed in military operations since Sept. 11, 2001. But according to a recent study by Brown University, more than quadruple the amount of men and women in uniform have been claimed by another threat: suicide. These were just numbers...
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
fcnews.org
Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s
A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
Law enforcement preparing for another busy Labor Day weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are planning to hit the road sometime this weekend, AAA is anticipating travel volumes to be high. Today and Monday are expected to have the most drivers out on the road, particularly in the afternoon hours. So getting out earlier in the day, or even later at night, will serve you well.
Hancock County Fair open through Labor Day, brings generations together
FINDLAY, Ohio — Summer is coming to a close, and most area schools are now back in session. But summer isn't over until fair season is over. The Hancock County Fair enjoyed comfortable, clear weather on Thursday in its second of six days. Along with bringing people from the...
Standoff in north Toledo with SWAT, TPD results in three arrests Thursday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A barricade situation at a north Toledo residence resulted in three arrests Thursday afternoon. Toledo police and SWAT were on the scene of a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena at 3 p.m. Police blocked off Summit Street and were using megaphones to negotiate with the suspects in the building. It is currently unknown why police were pursuing these suspects.
sent-trib.com
Do you know this barn? Museum and author seeking information
The Wood County Museum will welcome Robert Kroeger, author of “Historic Barns of Ohio” on Sept. 9. The museum staff is looking to scout a couple more barns of Wood County for Kroeger’s next Ohio Barns book. Anyone who knows of a barn or owns a barn...
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: St. Ursula Arrows’ breaks big record
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Class is in session at St. Ursula Academy and this year the arrows are breaking a big record. The academy is enjoying its highest enrollment in 15 years. “Honestly it’s God who gives the growth,” said principal Nichole Flores. In 2018, the school was...
nbc24.com
Toledo area elected officials express support for Kaptur's Great Lakes Authority proposal
TOLEDO, Ohio — City Council members from Toledo, Maumee and Bowling Green joined Rep. Marcy Kaptur at a press conference Tuesday to talk about how the Great Lakes Authority proposal could help northwest Ohio. "Bowling Green is not right on Lake Erie, but it is in the Lake Erie...
TFRD: Several pets dead in Wednesday fire in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several pets died in a Wednesday evening fire in west Toledo. No people were injured, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of Jutland Street just before 7 p.m. The cause of the fire is...
Bedford Public Schools install cameras on buses
TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Security cameras are now a part of the Bedford Public Schools bus fleet. All 42 buses include one exterior camera underneath the stop sign arm and four high-resolution cameras. Bedford Schools Superintendent Carl Shultz said he doesn't want to see people in his district get more...
sent-trib.com
Vehicles vandalized in BG
The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism. A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
wlen.com
Deaths in Monroe and Toledo Blamed on Recent Storm
Monroe, MI (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South on Monday are being blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to...
13abc.com
TARTA to launch on-demand microtransit pilot program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announced plans to launch a microstransit pilot program for the county on Monday. TARTA credited a $3.2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for its latest innovation. The on-demand microtransit pilot will be launched in the first quarter...
'We have our bar set pretty high': Dana Open hopes to swing bigger in 2022
SYLVANIA, Ohio — While the golfers competing in the 2022 Dana Open are vying to win, event organizers have their own goal: raise more money than they did last year, which was about $815,000 for 29 local charities. Paige Ottaviano, the assistant tournament director, wants to continue the mission...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lume Cannabis Co. Monroe store votes to unionize
MONROE, Mich. – On Monday, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 876 announced that a Michigan-based cannabis company location became unionized. According to a press release, Lume Cannabis Co.’s Monroe location will be the first shop out of the 40 in the state that’ll be the newest Local 879 members.
Improvements underway for family suites at Hancock County's only homeless shelter
FINDLAY, Ohio — The only homeless shelter in Hancock County has made some much-needed upgrades to its family suites. The City Mission in Findlay offers five family suites to house entire families who are dealing with homelessness. But until recently, the rooms were very plainly furnished and decorated. Executive...
