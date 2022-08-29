ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Applications for Toledo emergency rental assistance reopened until Sept. 30

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo and Lucas County households can apply for emergency rental assistance through Sept. 30 to receive up to 15 months of financial aid. The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TLCERAP) reopened its application portal for households struggling to pay for rental housing. According to a press release from the city of Toledo, eligible households can receive funds to pay for current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Ann Arbor bank robbery suspect caught after Ohio heist

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man admitted to several Ann Arbor bank robberies after he was caught robbing a bank in Ohio, police said. Scott Kelly Hansen, 62, of Toledo was arrested after police say he robbed a Civista Bank at 207 Milan Avenue in Norwalk, Ohio on Thursday. He allegedly ordered everyone on the ground, pointed a pistol at customers and the tellers, and demanded money from the teller cash recycler before fleeing with two containers of cash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fcnews.org

Another E. coli lawsuit filed in Wood County against Wendy’s

A Wayne woman has filed a second lawsuit against Wendy’s after reportedly contracting E. coli from sandwich lettuce. Hillary Kaufman filed a complaint last Wednesday in Wood County Common Pleas Court. Kaufman said she had a Junior Cheese Deluxe and a lemonade at Wendy’s, 1504 E. Wooster St., Bowling...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Law enforcement preparing for another busy Labor Day weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you are planning to hit the road sometime this weekend, AAA is anticipating travel volumes to be high. Today and Monday are expected to have the most drivers out on the road, particularly in the afternoon hours. So getting out earlier in the day, or even later at night, will serve you well.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Standoff in north Toledo with SWAT, TPD results in three arrests Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A barricade situation at a north Toledo residence resulted in three arrests Thursday afternoon. Toledo police and SWAT were on the scene of a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena at 3 p.m. Police blocked off Summit Street and were using megaphones to negotiate with the suspects in the building. It is currently unknown why police were pursuing these suspects.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Building Better Schools: St. Ursula Arrows’ breaks big record

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Class is in session at St. Ursula Academy and this year the arrows are breaking a big record. The academy is enjoying its highest enrollment in 15 years. “Honestly it’s God who gives the growth,” said principal Nichole Flores. In 2018, the school was...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bedford Public Schools install cameras on buses

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Security cameras are now a part of the Bedford Public Schools bus fleet. All 42 buses include one exterior camera underneath the stop sign arm and four high-resolution cameras. Bedford Schools Superintendent Carl Shultz said he doesn't want to see people in his district get more...
TEMPERANCE, MI
sent-trib.com

Vehicles vandalized in BG

The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism. A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wlen.com

Deaths in Monroe and Toledo Blamed on Recent Storm

Monroe, MI (AP) — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South on Monday are being blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas. Monday’s storms also knocked out electrical service to...
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

TARTA to launch on-demand microtransit pilot program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announced plans to launch a microstransit pilot program for the county on Monday. TARTA credited a $3.2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for its latest innovation. The on-demand microtransit pilot will be launched in the first quarter...
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lume Cannabis Co. Monroe store votes to unionize

MONROE, Mich. – On Monday, the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 876 announced that a Michigan-based cannabis company location became unionized. According to a press release, Lume Cannabis Co.’s Monroe location will be the first shop out of the 40 in the state that’ll be the newest Local 879 members.
MONROE, MI
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

