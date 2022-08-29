Read full article on original website
Katherine I
8d ago
Why are they not mentioning the reason for his removal? We the voters have a right to know.
DeWine weighs in after Boardman officials ask for disaster declaration
As residents continue the clean up after heavy rain in Boardman caused flooding, the work begins on trying to gain state and federal dollars to help. Boardman Township Administrator Jason Loree announced Sunday night that he would be asking Columbus to declare a disaster, which would put the township in line for assistance. Both the state and federal government have various criteria to be eligible.
Morning Rundown
Gasoline prices up in Mahoning Valley, fall below $4 in Mercer County. The cheapest local gas was selling for $3.29 in Howland. Biden blasts 'extreme' GOP in Labor Day swing-state trips. President Joe Biden is beginning his Labor Day celebrations with a trip to one battleground state, Wisconsin, before making...
Canfield Fair safety measures limited over money concerns
The brawl between ten people at the Canfield fair landed a 14 year old in jail, for carrying a pistol that went off. Seven juveniles and three young adults are all expected to show their faces in court for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstruction. There are some safety measures...
Gov. DeWine stops by Austintown Lemonade stand, donates to Animal Welfare League
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran made a stop Monday before visiting the Canfield Fair, a quick stop by an Austintown lemonade stand run by two children. Annalise Kenyon, 8, and her brother Jordan, 5, are raising funds for the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. The children raised funds from an idea to honor their Aunt Mimi, the father's sister who passed away unexpectedly in July at 47.
YSU recognized for helping FBI with ground penetrating radar
Youngstown State University’s Department of Physics, Astronomy, Geology, and Environmental Science will receive the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award in a ceremony Tuesday morning at the FBI field office in Boardman. The award recognizes YSU for assisting the FBI Evidence Response Team in several recent criminal investigations. YSU...
Disaster Declaration sought in Boardman Township
We mentioned the possible tornado that caused some damage in Boardman on Sunday. We've also learned officials in the flood-weary community will be seeking a disaster declaration from Columbus. In Boardman roads were flooded, what looked like a river ran through residents yards on Sheilds Road at the intersection of...
Youngstown man accused of assault at Boardman gas station
A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County jail, accused of beating a man outside a Boardman gas station. According to a police report, a confrontation erupted between two customers who had parked outside the Get Go at the corner of Route 224 and Southern Boulevard Saturday night. One of...
Flooding leaves parts of Boardman under water
Boardman township's administrator tells 21 News he will be asking the state for help after major flooding left parts of the township underwater Sunday. Jason Loree said there is major flooding throughout Boardman, and he's asking that people stay away from flooded areas and off the roads, as many have gathered to see the damage.
10 people arrested after shots ring out at Canfield Fair, extra security added
As the community feels a sense of shock after shots rang out at the Canfield Fair, we're learning new details about the incident and how the fair is moving forward. According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the incident started as a large fight in the area near fair rides by Gate C.
Niles demolishes Waddell Pool and pool building
Heavy equipment made short work of what was once a big summertime attraction in the City of Niles. A front-end loader began demolition of the pool and pool building in Waddell Park Tuesday morning. The demolition project was funded by the city and the Council of Governments. The estimated cost...
Intersection to close in downtown Youngstown for crosswalk construction
More street closures are coming to downtown Youngstown. Beginning September 6th, the intersection of West Boardman Street and South Phelps will close so crews can add concrete crosswalks as a part of the ongoing SMART 2 Network construction project. The crosswalk project is expected to take three weeks to complete.
Canfield Fair officials blame rain for attendance dip
Attendance at this year's Canfield Fair was 14% less than the number of paid admissions from a year ago, according to fair officials. The Fair Board announced on Tuesday that during the six-day event 245,140 people passed through the gates, compared to 285,126 during the fair's run in 2021. “Weather...
10 shot, 1 killed in early morning gunfire outside lounge
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say early morning gunfire outside a lounge in a Cleveland suburb wounded about 10 people, killing one of them. East Cleveland police reported multiple calls about the shots fired outside Just Us Lounge and Deli shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Detectives said about...
Fire scorches Youngstown duplex
Fire crews spent part of their evening putting out flames at a duplex on Youngstown's West Side. It was shortly after 5 p.m. when flames broke out at the home on the corner of Mahoning and Richview Avenues. A police officer was the first one on scene and helped tenants...
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash
A Mercer County man is dead, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck being driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
Boardman businesses damaged by tornado, flooding, temporarily closed
A day after a devastating downpour and high winds, a California Avenue plaza was damaged after an EF0 tornado hit the the building Sunday, Sept. 4, damaging the roof. One of the business sites in the plaza, Tobacco Tavern location, was damaged after part of the roof was torn off by the tornado, which the National Weather Service is reporting was an EF0, which means the winds ranged from 65 to 85 mph.
Gasoline prices up in Mahoning Valley, fall below $4 in Mercer County
In the sometimes mystifying roller coaster world of gasoline prices, filling up your tank after the Labor Day holiday can either make you smile or frown depending on which side of the state line you live on. One week after Valley gasoline prices dipped, a survey of prices found on...
Hermitage Road closings for Monday's Buhl Day Parade
Some roads in Hermitage are closed this Labor Day for the annual Buhl Day Parade. The parade will start at the Hermitage Towne Plaza and travel west on East State Street in Hermitage to Buhl Boulevard in Sharon. From there it will travel north into Buhl Park. East State Street...
Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp
First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
Commission to consider sports betting license Wednesday for Austintown's Hollywood Gaming
The Ohio Casino Control Commission this week is scheduled to consider licensing Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley to offer sports betting at the Austintown venue, or on an app. Included on the Commission's Wednesday morning agenda is licensing Youngstown Real Estate Ventures LLC, which has applied for both Type A...
