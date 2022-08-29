ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CHP warns about scam on Bakersfield freeways

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbSDh_0hZfPV2k00

The California Highway Patrol is warning the public about a scam on Bakersfield freeways involving a man asking Good Samaritans for help and then their bank information to pay them back for gas money.

CHP said the man is stepping in front of vehicles and waving drivers down to stop. The man then tells the Good Samaritans he's out of gas and needs help, said CHP. The man has attempted to sell the Good Samaritans jewelry or ask for money to get back home out of state, said CHP.

In some cases, the man has also asked for their bank information to pay them back, said CHP.

The scam has been reported throughout California at different locations and with different vehicles (usually with out out-of-state plates) at the same time which appears a group of people are involved in the scam, said CHP.

CHP advises if you see this scam, call 911 and to never give out your personal information to a stranger.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Motorcyclist killed in Arvin, identified

A man that was killed overnight in a motorcycle crash southeast of Bakersfield has been identified, according to authorities. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday officers and medical personnel responded to the area of DiGiorgio Road, east of S. Edison Road for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. An investigation...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

2 dead after horrible crash in Central Valley

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been killed after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Porterville Thursday afternoon. The accident is on Highway 190 near Pleasant Oak Drive. CHP says one vehicle is on its roof, and there are currently car parts all over the road. The road is...
PORTERVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Cars
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KGET

Traffic collision slowing westbound traffic on Hwy 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A traffic collision on westbound Highway 58 near Mount Vernon Avenue is slowing traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, there is at least one minor injury. The collision was reported after 5:30 p.m. when a passing vehicle was stuck under a semi-truck, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

CHP hosting DUI checkpoint Friday night, maximum enforcement period

California Highway Patrol officers are holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in eastern Kern County from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is expected to be held in an unincorporated area of eastern Kern County, which includes the communities of Tehachapi, Rosamond, Boron, Ridgecrest and Mojave.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Stolen vehicle suspect crashes into canal at Union Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a person in a reported stolen vehicle tried to escape from officers but crashed into a canal in central Bakersfield. A police spokesperson said officers located a reported stolen vehicle near Niles Street and Beale Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. One person got into a white truck and led […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Fraud
Bakersfield Californian

BPD arrests suspect after vehicle pursuit, crash, canal swim

Bakersfield Police officers arrested a man on suspicion of several felonies, including auto theft, after a vehicle pursuit in Bakersfield on Wednesday. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on Yusef Mackey, 39, of Bakersfield, who was driving a vehicle reported stolen in the area of Niles Street at Beale Avenue around 8:19 p.m., according to a BPD news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Arrest made in fatal Lost Hills shooting

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting in Lost Hills Tuesday night left one man dead and another in critical condition. The Kern County coroner’s office identified the man who died at the scene as Ulyses Aviles, 34, of Lost Hills. An autopsy will be conducted. Kern County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in […]
LOST HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KGET

BPD asking for help in locating missing juvenile

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing at-risk boy. Dwayne Johnson Jr., 12, was last seen on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. in the 600 block of 28th Street, according to reports. BPD describes Johnson as Black, 5’6″, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 1, 2022

The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted parolee at-large and Wasco gang member. Marshals are looking for Joel Arrazate, 23. He is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, vandalism, battery on a person and carrying a loaded firearm by a gang member.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Family holds vigil for victim of fatal DUI on I-5 in Lebec

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report. Authorities arriving at the scene said […]
LEBEC, CA
KGET

Cause of death in Vagabond Inn shooting released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death for the man killed in an Aug. 14 shooting at the Vagabond Inn in South Bakersfield. Officials said Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, Calif., was shot in the head by another man around 7:24 p.m. Hernandez was transported to Kern […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Three charged with murder, arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy