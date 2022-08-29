CHP warns about scam on Bakersfield freeways

The California Highway Patrol is warning the public about a scam on Bakersfield freeways involving a man asking Good Samaritans for help and then their bank information to pay them back for gas money.

CHP said the man is stepping in front of vehicles and waving drivers down to stop. The man then tells the Good Samaritans he's out of gas and needs help, said CHP. The man has attempted to sell the Good Samaritans jewelry or ask for money to get back home out of state, said CHP.

In some cases, the man has also asked for their bank information to pay them back, said CHP.

The scam has been reported throughout California at different locations and with different vehicles (usually with out out-of-state plates) at the same time which appears a group of people are involved in the scam, said CHP.

CHP advises if you see this scam, call 911 and to never give out your personal information to a stranger.