Fulton County, GA

WDEF

Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension in Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Governor Brian Kemp is extending Georgia’s sales tax suspension for another month. The legislature and Governor lifted the state tax on gas last spring when prices were skyrocketing over $4 a gallon. They have come down considerably since then, as the summer travel season...
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Governor Lee Announces Measures to protect Tennessee Schools

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — In the wake of the June’s mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed executive order 97, providing additional resources to help parents, teachers, and law enforcement protect students. Now, Lee is outlining the effects of that order, beginning with thousands of families...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

From The Archives: 2017 Hurricane Harvey issues

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’ve had a very calm hurricane season so far in our part of the world. But that generally is not the case this time of year. Five years ago, Hurricane Harvey hit the Louisiana and Texas coasts. Harvey came ashore as a category 4 hurricane...
TEXAS STATE
WDEF

Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investing $582 Million in McMinn County

Etowah, TN (Press Release) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Piedmont Lithium officials announced today the company will invest $582 million to establish a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility in Southeast Tennessee. Located in McMinn County at the North Etowah Industrial Park, a CSX and Select Tennessee Certified Site, Piedmont will create 117 new jobs in Etowah through the company’s expansion to Tennessee.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Air Racing comes to Wings Over North Georgia show

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Wings Over North Georgia this fall will offer a new twist on public air shows. They will use the annual even at Russell Regional Airport to launch the first AirShow Racing Series event. The racers will compete n multiple heats on a 3-D track. They...
ROME, GA
WDEF

LaFayette residents celebrate library with pie war

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) — From apple to rhubarb, pumpkin to peanut butter — Americans love their pie. On Wednesday night in LaFayette, nine neighbors ditched the forks and ate some face first for their local library. Nine local celebrities competed through the summer to see who could raise...
LAFAYETTE, GA

