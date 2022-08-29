ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by '26 season

The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff voted Friday to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams no later than the 2026 season. The university leaders who make up the CFP’s Board of Managers would like to have the new format in place as soon as the 2024 season, if possible. “This is an historic and exciting day for college football,” said Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, the chairman of the board. “More teams, more participation and more excitement are good for our fans, alumni, and student-athletes.” A process that started 14 1/2 months ago with an optimistic rollout of an ambitious plan, and then was derailed as conference leaders haggled over details and questioned each other’s motivations, is now finally moving forward.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy