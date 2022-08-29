Read full article on original website
Jeremy Adam Fullington
Jeremy Adam Fullington, 37, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, August 26, 2022 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born July 16, 1985 in Springfield, Missouri to the late Tony Phillips and Joretta Fullington (Rick Anderson), who survives. Jeremy worked various food service jobs with his last being at Subway.
Deltina Butrum Blankenship
Deltina Butrum Blankenship, 66, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker and a daughter of the late Lester Cordus Butrum and Frances Louise Carter Butrum Russell. She is survived by a daughter: Karen Blankenship,...
William R. Claywell
William R. Claywell, 92, formerly of Nobob, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in Buckner, KY. The Barren County native was the son of the late John and Electa Wade Claywell. William was a retired electrician and member of Local 369. He was a United States Army veteran, a Square Dance Caller, and a member of the Union #2 Baptist Church. He was a member of Allen Lodge #24 F. & A. M. and Kosair Shrine. He was a very active participant in activities that raised funds for Kosair Kids and was dedicated in assuring that all funds were for the benefit of “The Kids”.
Troy Durrett
Troy Jay Durrett of Greensburg, Kentucky, son of the late Ancil Adwin “Bug” Durrett and Wilma Hall Durrett, was born on Thursday, August 10, 1967 in Green County and departed this life on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his home. He was 55 years and 18 days of age.
Lowell Sturgill
Lowell Edward Sturgill, 85, of Louisville passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022. He was a native of Letcher County and long-time employee of Swift Packaging Company. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years, Virginia Morgan Sturgill. He is survived by his son, Jerry Sturgill (Karen); daughter, Sandra Davidson; sisters, Izetta Torino and Glenna Hoke; four grandchildren, Jennifer Bright (Daniel), Amanda Burd (Jeremiah), Trent Sturgill (Anna), and Brad Sturgill (Lauren); as well as five beautiful great-grandchildren, Liam Burd, Charlotte Bright, Olivia Burd, Layton Burd, and Allie Jo Sturgill.
Richard Samuel Clark
Richard Samuel Clark, 65 of Glasgow, KY, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Joliet, IL on April 5, 1957, to the late Richard Clark and Donna Churchwell Bick who survives. He worked as a construction worker for several years and was of the Catholic Faith.
Beshear, Envision AESC break ground on electric vehicle battery factory in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear, along with state and local officials, joined executives from Envision AESC to break ground on a $2 billion state-of-the-art electric vehicle battery gigafactory in Bowling Green’s Kentucky Transpark. Envision AESC’s investment will create 2,000 full-time jobs in the region to operate...
Bruce Anders Leeson
Bruce Anders Leeson passed from this world on the night of August 29, 2022. Born in Atlantic, Iowa on June 7, 1972, Bruce’s family moved to Glasgow in the early 1980s. Bruce graduated from Glasgow High School in 1990. Although Bruce held degrees in History, GIS Surveying, and Land...
James Cooke
James Harold Cooke, 88, of Chalybeate, passed away on August 28, 2022 at the Edmonson Center in Brownsville. He was married to his devoted wife of 66 years, Jean Bledsoe Cooke, who survives. He was born on June 24, 1934 to the late Oval Cooke and Lillian Ferguson Cooke. The...
SCRTC trustee ballots to be mailed Friday
GLASGOW — Ballots for South Central Rural Telecommunications Cooperative trustee elections are expected to make their way to mailboxes after Friday. The cooperative said ballots for District 2 (Canmer & Horse Cave Exchanges), District 5 (Glasgow & Temple Hill Exchanges) and District 7 (Fountain Run, Gamaliel and Lucas) will be mailed Sept. 2. All ballots must be signed by a member and dated. They must be returned by mail and postmarked no later than Sept. 22, 2022.
TJ Regional Health donates $4K to Community Relief Fund
FROM LEFT: Stacey Janes, a representative of the Community Relief Fund; Dr. Bharat Mody, local philanthropist; an employee of Houchens Grocery; Neil Thornbury, CEO of TJ Regional Health; and Randy Burns, executive director of the TJ Community Mission Foundation. This photo was taken inside Houchens Grocery at South Gate Plaza in Glasgow.
Jersey Mike’s Subs cuts ribbon on newest location in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Business is far from slow at Barren River Plaza along Rogers Wells Boulevard. Along with business partners Hunter and Amy Vann, Larry and Charlotte Glass have spent nearly three years developing a strip of properties there. The shopping center is home to four businesses – Marshalls, Five Below, T-Mobile and now, Jersey Mike’s Subs.
Man dead, two arrested after crash in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE — A man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Allen County. Scottsville Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Highway 100 at 8:16 a.m. A 2017 Nissan was traveling northbound along U.S. 31E and failed to yield to a red...
Grace Wood
Grace Vincent Wood, age 90, of Bee Spring, departed this life Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her residence. The Edmonson County native was born February 13, 1932, to the late Jake and Nannie Bunn Meredith Vincent. She was married to Larry O’Neal Wood, who preceded her in death. Grace...
Farmers RECC president and CEO announces retirement
GLASGOW — Bill Prather, President and CEO of Farmers RECC, announced that he will be retiring at the end of this year. Prather’s career has spanned more than 43 years in the Kentucky rural electric industry, having served in various leadership capacities at Owen Electric Cooperative, in Owenton, and at East Kentucky Power Cooperative, in Winchester, prior to joining FRECC in 2007.
Friday Night Football Schedule for Area Teams
THE GLASGOW FOOTBALL TEAM HITS THE ROAD TONIGHT FOR THE FIRST TIME THIS SEASON WHEN THEY TAKE ON MONROE COUNTY. THE SCOTTIES ARE 2-0 AFTER CRUISING PAST RUSSELLVILLE LAST WEEK WHILE THE FALCONS ARE 0-2 WITH A LOSS TO ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE IN THEIR LAST OUTING. OUR PREGAME COVERAGE WILL BEGIN AT 6:30 WITH THE DON FRANKLIN AUTO COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF ON WCLU 103.1 AND 1490, WILLIE 94.1 AND 102.3, ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE WCLU APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN TOMPKINSVILLE WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE STADIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M. KICKOFF IS SCHEDULED FOR 7:00.
Woman attacked with machete inside South Lewis apartment
GLASGOW — A man was arrested late Saturday after a woman was attacked with a machete inside her apartment. Glasgow Police responded to South Lewis Street just after 10:30 p.m. to the apartment of Brittany Wyche. She had called authorities and said Eddie J. Cooper, 31, had cut her in the head and hand with a machete. He allegedly fled on foot and was later located across the street from the woman’s apartment.
Barren County tourism flourished in 2021, report says
GLASGOW — A recent report released from the local tourism office indicates outdoor adventure options in the area continued to be used during the pandemic and set records for local tourism spending. In 2021, tourism in Barren County generated 694 jobs directly, another 198 indirectly, $22.4 million in labor...
Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
