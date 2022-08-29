INTEL: Xavier trending for four-star Dailyn Swain

2023 4-star Dailyn Swain of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric (Photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

Dailyn Swain is the No. 80 player in On3’s 2023 rankings. The four-star guard is a unique prospect, given his size, length, and comfort/vision on the ball.

Swain, who will not turn 18 until July, was named Ohio’s Division III Player of the Year at Columbus (OH) Afrocentric, averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 steals this season.

The 6-foot-6 guard followed that up on Nike’s EYBL Circuit, averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.1 steals for the All Ohio Red program. He shot 51.2 percent from the field.

This weekend Swain announced his top five schools; Ohio State, Arizona State, Arkansas, Xavier, and Clemson.

I have submitted my expert pick into On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), so let’s go through all the intel as we rank the contenders.

1. Xavier

This visit is the only official one Swain took from his final group (he also took an early official visit to Marquette). As you know, follow the visits and the timing when it comes to recruiting. The previous Xavier staff offered Swain last June, Sean Miller re-issued the offer and recruited Swain hard after being named head coach this summer.

Swain already had a good understanding of the staff and the program going into the visit. Stepping foot on campus just reiterated what he already knew and allowed him to see the culture Miller was creating.

Xavier’s chances: 94 percent

2. Ohio State

Ohio State is less than ten miles from Dailyn Swain’s high school. He is familiar with the community and the program, as Swain has gone on record saying the Buckeyes have recruited him longer than any other school in the mix.

At the end of the day, Ohio State has taken four players, and they are figuring out the Bronny James situation. The numbers just did not work out.

Ohio State’s chances: 3 percent

3. Clemson

Clemson has a need and a stylistic fit; they just got into the mix too late. Had Clemson started sooner on Swain, they might have gained more traction. They recruited him some, but the offer came on August 2, less than a month ago. Quite simply, he had better relationships elsewhere.

Clemson’s chances: 3 percent

Final intel

Look for Sean Miller to land his third top-100 player in the 2023 class this week. Dailyn Swain will join PG Trey Green and SG Reid Ducharme.

Swain was big on development; he spoke highly of the players Sean Miller has had in the past and put into the league. The 6-6 guard also wants to play in a system that will put the ball in his hands. Xavier has shown their path and plan for Swain in their system.

While the location was not a huge factor, Xavier is only about an hour and a half from home. The visit answered any final questions he had about style, usage, and what Miller is building at Xavier.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine

I have placed my expert pick in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) for Dailyn Swain to choose Xavier. I set my pick with a 90 confidence rating.

