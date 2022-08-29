ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

INTEL: Xavier trending for four-star Dailyn Swain

By Jamie Shaw
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fjrq0_0hZfP9xF00
2023 4-star Dailyn Swain of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric (Photo cred- Jamie Shaw)

Dailyn Swain is the No. 80 player in On3’s 2023 rankings. The four-star guard is a unique prospect, given his size, length, and comfort/vision on the ball.

Swain, who will not turn 18 until July, was named Ohio’s Division III Player of the Year at Columbus (OH) Afrocentric, averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.9 steals this season.

The 6-foot-6 guard followed that up on Nike’s EYBL Circuit, averaging 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.1 steals for the All Ohio Red program. He shot 51.2 percent from the field.

This weekend Swain announced his top five schools; Ohio State, Arizona State, Arkansas, Xavier, and Clemson.

I have submitted my expert pick into On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), so let’s go through all the intel as we rank the contenders.

1. Xavier

This visit is the only official one Swain took from his final group (he also took an early official visit to Marquette). As you know, follow the visits and the timing when it comes to recruiting. The previous Xavier staff offered Swain last June, Sean Miller re-issued the offer and recruited Swain hard after being named head coach this summer.

Swain already had a good understanding of the staff and the program going into the visit. Stepping foot on campus just reiterated what he already knew and allowed him to see the culture Miller was creating.

Xavier’s chances: 94 percent

2. Ohio State

Ohio State is less than ten miles from Dailyn Swain’s high school. He is familiar with the community and the program, as Swain has gone on record saying the Buckeyes have recruited him longer than any other school in the mix.

At the end of the day, Ohio State has taken four players, and they are figuring out the Bronny James situation. The numbers just did not work out.

Ohio State’s chances: 3 percent

3. Clemson

Clemson has a need and a stylistic fit; they just got into the mix too late. Had Clemson started sooner on Swain, they might have gained more traction. They recruited him some, but the offer came on August 2, less than a month ago. Quite simply, he had better relationships elsewhere.

Clemson’s chances: 3 percent

Final intel

Look for Sean Miller to land his third top-100 player in the 2023 class this week. Dailyn Swain will join PG Trey Green and SG Reid Ducharme.

Swain was big on development; he spoke highly of the players Sean Miller has had in the past and put into the league. The 6-6 guard also wants to play in a system that will put the ball in his hands. Xavier has shown their path and plan for Swain in their system.

While the location was not a huge factor, Xavier is only about an hour and a half from home. The visit answered any final questions he had about style, usage, and what Miller is building at Xavier.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine

I have placed my expert pick in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) for Dailyn Swain to choose Xavier. I set my pick with a 90 confidence rating.

The On3 engineering group teamed up with Spiny.ai to create the industry’s first algorithm and machine learning-based product to predict where athletes will attend college. Starting from the ground up, On3 built an entirely new product that utilizes data, human expertise, and machine learning.

Comments / 0

Related
Eleven Warriors

Austin Siereveld Handling Punting Duties for Lakota East and Plans to Enroll Early at Ohio State, Omar White Picks Up a Buckeyes Offer

Austin Siereveld is being asked to play all three phases of the game for Lakota East this season. The Ohio State commit starts at both offensive tackle and defensive end while also serving as the Thunderhawks’ punter. You probably wouldn’t expect a 6-foot-5, 320-pound prospect that will play interior offensive line for OSU to be nimble enough to handle kicking duties at the prep level, but the future Buckeye relishes the opportunity to help his team. In his first week handling the job, Siereveld recorded a punt that traveled more than 50 yards.
COLUMBUS, OH
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Football: Time, TV channel, how to watch

Odds: Arkansas (-6) Time: 2:30 PM CT, Saturday Sept. 3rd. Congratulations, Razorback fans, you made it! The kickoff of the 2022 season is just a few short days away, and the buzz around the state is at an all-time high. Sam Pittman and his Razorbacks will take the field on Saturday afternoon for the biggest opening game for Arkansas in quite some time. So while you try to stay calm until Saturday, let’s run through some of the last-minute items you need to know before kickoff.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Cincinnati, OH
College Basketball
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirates stun Rockets in OT

CINCINNATI — Simply put, the Cincinnati McNicholas Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Jones —or for that matter the entire band of Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones that is. That’s because Jones rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries,...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Miller
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati

With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week in Florence

'On the Rocks' is a Luxe Liquor and Spirits Event Benefiting a Great Cause!. A swanky new spirits and cocktail event, On the Rocks, is making its Queen City debut on Friday, September 16 at MegaCorp Pavilon from 6:00-9:00 p.m. • This upscale experience is hosted by Cincinnati Magazine and will attract and inspire liquor and cocktail enthusiasts near and far. • On the Rocks is a stylish mashup and celebration of Cincinnati's impressive hospitality and bartending scene. • Whether you enjoy a smooth bourbon, vodka or gin, you will be delighted by the wide variety of tasting samples and cocktails.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook

Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Ohio State#Division Iii Player#Eybl Circuit
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
CINCINNATI, OH
Supermarket News

Kroger business incubator brings in new fresh vendors

From charcuterie to ugly fruit to decadent cheesecakes, Kroger is adding emerging brands that help diversify its roster of fresh food suppliers. The Kroger Co.’s second annual Go Fresh & Local Supplier Accelerator produced five new vendors that will add local suppliers across its national footprint. Kroger said it...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Nike
Sports
Marquette University
Fox 19

Tri-State man wakes from coma after getting stung 20k times by bees

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man nearly lost his life after getting stung thousands of times by bees last Friday. Austin Bellamy remains on a ventilator in a medically induced coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday night. Bellamy was up in a lemon tree trimming branches...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Uptown residents weary of large parties, ‘rampaging’ UC students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Cincinnati’s CUF neighborhood are responding after videos went viral showing a weekend party that left property damaged and streets flooded with trash. “Literally thousands of drunken students rampaging through residential areas is completely unacceptable, not to mention illegal,” said CUF Neighborhood Association Treasurer Linda...
CINCINNATI, OH
People

Cincinnati Police Officer Who Was Featured on TLC Reality Show Fired for Using Racial Slur

A Cincinnati police officer has been fired after being caught on her own body cam earlier this summer using racial slurs while she was stuck in traffic. On April 5, Rose Valentino, a once highly regarded police officer who regularly appeared on the nationally televised TLC series Police Women of Cincinnati in 2011, was caught on camera while on duty cursing and yelling at drivers. They were in line to pick up students from Western Hills University High School.
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
67K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy