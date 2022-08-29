ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Man dead, two arrested after crash in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE — A man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Allen County. Scottsville Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Highway 100 at 8:16 a.m. A 2017 Nissan was traveling northbound along U.S. 31E and failed to yield to a red...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged road rage shooting that prompted several Glasgow schools to be placed on ‘alert.’. According to officials, the incident started out east of Glasgow on Hwy 68-80 and ended within city limits on the Veterans Outer loop.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man facing charges in the August 28 deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 told police he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under...
MANCHESTER, TN
k105.com

Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.

A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WLKY.com

17-year-old in Grayson County dead after fatal crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 17-year-old was killed in a fatal crash in Grayson county on Monday, police say. Grayson County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department, a...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKO

Glasgow man arrested for catalytic converter thefts

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A catalytic converter theft investigation landed a Glasgow man behind bars. Officers responded to Gillie Hyde about catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. According to a news release, officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow. Officers were able to retrieve the stolen catalytic converters...
GLASGOW, KY
wdrb.com

Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Grand jury indicts Louisville man injured in Shawnee Park shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted the Louisville man who was shot by police at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park last month. Herbert Lee was arraigned on Monday for multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment. Lee was arrested last month...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville father arrested after seriously injuring 3-year-old son

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father was arrested last week after Norton Children's Hospital contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department with reports of a child with injuries that aligned with child abuse. LMPD said that a witness also reported that 34-year-old Darrius Tabron had abused his son. The witness...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

