WBKO
Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
wcluradio.com
Man dead, two arrested after crash in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE — A man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Allen County. Scottsville Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Highway 100 at 8:16 a.m. A 2017 Nissan was traveling northbound along U.S. 31E and failed to yield to a red...
WLKY.com
24-year-old shot and killed in Portland neighborhood identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 24-year-old man who was killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Officer identified the man as 24-year-old Kelvin Sam Jr. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of North 19th Street on Tuesday...
WBKO
Road rage shooting incident prompts ‘alert’ for Glasgow schools
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged road rage shooting that prompted several Glasgow schools to be placed on ‘alert.’. According to officials, the incident started out east of Glasgow on Hwy 68-80 and ended within city limits on the Veterans Outer loop.
wdrb.com
Police identify 25-year-old man shot and killed near Charlestown Road in New Albany
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police released the name of a man who was shot to death early Thursday in New Albany. Around 2 a.m., officers were called to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1300 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to a news release from New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey. That's near Charlestown Road.
WBKO
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man facing charges in the August 28 deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 told police he was messed up on drugs and driving as fast as his truck would go. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under...
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.
A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
WLKY.com
17-year-old in Grayson County dead after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 17-year-old was killed in a fatal crash in Grayson county on Monday, police say. Grayson County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department, a...
wdrb.com
3 charged in scheme to send drugs into Louisville's jail marked as mail from an attorney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was charged with allegedly trying to send drugs into Louisville's jail. Metro Corrections Director Jerry Collins said his staff found drugs in mail addressed to an inmate that was supposedly covered under attorney-client privilege. After an investigation, Keanna Decius was arrested, and two inmates are facing more charges. Investigators said the mail contained 49 suboxone strips under a label on a disc that said it was legal discovery from a lawyer.
WBKO
Glasgow man arrested for catalytic converter thefts
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A catalytic converter theft investigation landed a Glasgow man behind bars. Officers responded to Gillie Hyde about catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. According to a news release, officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow. Officers were able to retrieve the stolen catalytic converters...
WBKO
Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members. Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.
wdrb.com
Four people sent to hospital after hit and run on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a driver running from police hit several cars Tuesday morning. Shively Police said an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop around 1:15 a.m. on Dixie Highway at Gagel Avenue. The driver did not stop, and the officer...
wdrb.com
Louisville police double down on consequences of illegal street racing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department released a video Monday afternoon doubling down on the consequences of illegal street racing. On most days, Lisa Schmid can sit out on her front porch and watch several cars roll through stop signs and speed down Highland Avenue and Edward Street. But this weekend, she experienced a new level of reckless driving.
WLKY.com
Grand jury indicts Louisville man injured in Shawnee Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted the Louisville man who was shot by police at the Dirt Bowl in Shawnee Park last month. Herbert Lee was arraigned on Monday for multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer and wanton endangerment. Lee was arrested last month...
WLKY.com
Louisville father arrested after seriously injuring 3-year-old son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father was arrested last week after Norton Children's Hospital contacted the Louisville Metro Police Department with reports of a child with injuries that aligned with child abuse. LMPD said that a witness also reported that 34-year-old Darrius Tabron had abused his son. The witness...
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
Wave 3
Several injured after vehicle flees traffic stop and crashes, driver runs off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for the person who was driving a car that fled from a traffic stop and later caused a multi-vehicle accident. Around 1:15 a.m., Shively police attempted to stop a car at Dixie Highway and Gagel Ave., but the car wouldn’t stop and continued south on Dixie.
Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
WBKO
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man is behind bars and faces a manslaughter charge after authorities accused him of selling drugs to an individual who died of a fentanyl overdose nearly two years ago. South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to a call of a possible drug overdose in...
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
