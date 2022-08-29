Real Estate and Estate Auction |Sat. October 1st 2022 @ 10 a.m. We are offering this beautiful designed home that was built in 2009 and it sits on a senic view of the Lake of the Ozarks, approximatly located at the 76.5 mile marker. This 5400 sq. ft. (approximatly) homes first level features include 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1 full bathroom, a very large master bathroom with a walk in shower and a 2 person Jacuzzi tub, a very scenic living room, an elevator to the downstairs, a beautiful and spacious kitchen with a walk-in pantry, another scenic view dining room, and first level laundry closet, and over 900 sq. ft. 2 car garage. The second level features 2 large bedrooms, a family room, a utility room, another large bathroom with a walk in shower and a stand up urinal, along with a recreation room, a safe room, and a elvator to the upstiars. All bathrooms are complimeted with the toilets that are also bidets. Other features include a roof with lifetime materials, a 20 kw back up generator that operates off of propane and the propane tank is buried. This home is also protected by a security alarm with cameras that are on the house, a very large shop, and the 3 bay boat dock along with a water sprinkler system through out the house. Another great feauture is that all appliances will stay with the house which includes the refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and trash compactor. The shop is almost 100 ft. long, and has plenty of room for storage and to put your boats or R.V. in. The dock has 3 bays with 2 bays that have boat lifts in them, one for a tritoon and the other for a V bottom boat, along with a nice size swim platform. It also has a lift for a Seedoo along with a fish cleaning table.

