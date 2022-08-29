ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies Sign Logan Allen To Minor League Deal

By Steve Adams
 4 days ago
BENJAMIN CHAMBERS/ERIE TIMES-NEWS / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Rockies agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Logan Allen over the weekend. It was never formally announced by the club, but the signing appears on MLB.com’s transactions log, and Allen in fact made his debut with Colorado’s Triple-A affiliate last night, pitching three innings and allowing three runs.

Allen, 25, was an eighth-round pick by the Red Sox back in 2016 and at times ranked among the better pitching prospects in multiple organizations. Heading into the 2019 season, he ranked among the game’s top 100 prospects on the lists published by each of Baseball America, MLB.com and Baseball Prospectus.

Things haven’t panned out for Allen in the Majors, however. He’s appeared in 33 big league game — 15 of them starts — between San Diego, Cleveland and Baltimore but pitched to an unsightly 5.89 ERA in 96 1/3 frames. He’s punched out 15.5% of his opponents, walked 9.6% of them and kept 46.5% of batted balls against him on the ground. That’s a solid ground-ball rate, but both the walk rate and particularly the strikeout rate are well worse than the league average.

Allen posted sharp numbers all the way through the Double-A level but hasn’t found much in the way of continued success thereafter. The Rox are his third organization of the 2022 campaign, as he began the year with the Guardians before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Orioles in early May. Baltimore passed Allen through waivers after just three appearances on the big league roster, and he was released from the Orioles organization a week ago. He’s surrendered five runs in 7 2/3 Major League innings this year (5.87 ERA) and 23 runs in 24 1/3 frames at the Triple-A level (8.26).

Allen will give the Rockies some experienced depth in the upper minors and could eventually emerge as a big league option for an injury-depleted staff. Veteran righty Chad Kuhl recently returned from a hip injury, but the Rockies lost Antonio Senzatela to a torn ACL last week and also have Ryan Rolison and prospect Helcris Olivarez on the Major League 60-day injured list. Righty Peter Lambert, meanwhile, is on the minor league injured list and hasn’t pitched since June after experiencing renewed discomfort in his surgically repaired elbow.

