Police searching for driver who committed hit-and-run at Commonwealth Centre Target

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is searching for the driver of a Nissan pickup truck who police said committed a hit-and-run at Commonwealth Centre in the Target parking lot.

Police said the crime occurred on June 10 just before 4 p.m. The suspect vehicle, a silver, four-door Nissan pickup truck with a black bed cover, pulled into a parking spot and hit a parked car in the adjacent spot. The driver then reportedly got out of the car and looked at the damage, before quickly getting back in the car and leaving the parking lot.

Officials ask for anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.









