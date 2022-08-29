ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Police searching for driver who committed hit-and-run at Commonwealth Centre Target

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OB4b5_0hZfOqmK00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is searching for the driver of a Nissan pickup truck who police said committed a hit-and-run at Commonwealth Centre in the Target parking lot.

Police said the crime occurred on June 10 just before 4 p.m. The suspect vehicle, a silver, four-door Nissan pickup truck with a black bed cover, pulled into a parking spot and hit a parked car in the adjacent spot. The driver then reportedly got out of the car and looked at the damage, before quickly getting back in the car and leaving the parking lot.

7-year-old diagnosed with cancer sworn in as Hanover firefighter at Richmond Kickers game

Officials ask for anyone with information on the incident to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TooE3_0hZfOqmK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nREjo_0hZfOqmK00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcLD4_0hZfOqmK00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Petersburg woman found safe

According to police, 33-year-old Tamara E. Leggett was last seen at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 getting into a car on the 2100 block of Country Drive after getting off work. The car is described as a white 4-door Chevrolet Impala from the late 1990's or early 2000's.
PETERSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
NBC12

Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day. On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Chesterfield County#Target#Richmond Kickers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

47K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy