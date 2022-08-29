ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Sept. 1-7

Taking over the shuttered Billy Pie space on Patterson Avenue, chefs Lee Gregory and Bobo Catoe Jr. are back on the water. Next month the duo plan to introduce Odyssey Fish, a Chesapeake Bay-centric concept bearing a resemblance to sibling restaurants Alewife and the original Odyssey Fish in Manchester’s Hatch Local food hall. We can confirm frozen cocktails, plenty of chilled seafood and a little Sylvester Stallone in the mix. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Blind cow in Virginia receives library card

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday was a big day for Annie, a 2-year-old blind dwarf cow, as she received her very own library card. Annie, a rescue at Life with Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary, went to the James City County Public Library on Aug. 30 to get her library card and check out an audiobook titled “Moo.”
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
College Football News

Virginia vs Richmond Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia vs Richmond prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3. Record: Virginia (0-0), Richmond (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA | Ind...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Henrico Citizen

RIC to host job fair Sept. 15

Richmond International Airport will be the site of a job fair Sept. 15, at which a number of airport tenants will be providing information about vacant positions. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ivor Massey Administration Building at 5707 Huntsman Road, Sandston. Full-...
RICHMOND, VA

