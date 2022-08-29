Read full article on original website
SOCCER: Rossi, Sifuna Each Score 2 as Saline Downs Pioneer
Senior Christian Rossi and sophomore Jaedyn Sifuna each scored twice as Saline defeated Pioneer, 6-4, in a high-scoring varsity boys' soccer contest. Rossi added two more goals to his career tally - already the best in Saline High School boys' soccer history. Seniors Isaac York and Luke Allen also scored...
CROSS COUNTRY: Saline Runners Take 4 Races at Milan Puddle Jump
The Saline cross country teams went 4-for-4 at the Milan Puddle Jump, held Tuesday at Milan High School. Saline's boys and girls teams won their Division 1 races and junior varsity races - according the the "hypothetical" scores posted on Athletic.net. In the varsity boys' race, Saline placed eight runners...
FOOTBALL: Saline Holds Off Late Huron Charge to Win SEC Red Opener, Improve to 2-0
ANN ARBOR - Saline survived a late Huron charge and held on to beat the River Rats, 35-24. Saline improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC Red. QB CJ Carr completed 12 of 23 passes for 202 yards and two touchdown passes. Carr also ran 12 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He threw TD passes to Garrett Baldwin (2 catches, 77 yards) and Tate Bezeau. Roman Laurio caught 4 passes for 94 yards. Bezeau sealed the victory in the fourth quarter when he picked up a fumble, forced by Sullivan Mills (10.5 tackes, 1 sack), and returned it 60+ yards for a touchdown with 44 seconds to play.
SOCCER: Saline Boys JV Starts With 2-1 Record
The Saline High School boys' junior varsity soccer team fell 2-0 at Pioneer Tuesday, making their record 2-1 for the season. In their first game at Monroe, the Hornets won 8-0. Jacob Piniatoglou and Eric Friedholm shared the shutout. Goals scored by Jake Broekhuizen (3), Micah Gray (3), Geoff Dinu-Daniel...
SALINE FAIR GALLERY: Kids and Their Feeder Calves
Along with the carnival rides, tractor pulls and elephant ears, the Saline Community Fair is about recognizing the accomplishments of children and celebrating the agricultural community. Nowhere is that more evident than at one of the livestock shows. Wednesday night at 6 p.m., a large crowd gathered in the stands...
Saline Community Fair Fun Continues
It has been a great week at the fair so far so make plans now to join in the fair fun. Friday, September 2 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $2 discount, paying $5 admission. The day offers programs for all ages and starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Draft Horse Pull at 10 a.m. and Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bricktown Lego Display will be built throughout the day on Friday and then on display the remainder of the fair. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn C. The Comedy Farm Magic Review Show will be held at 12:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm. The Ladies’ Day program and Recognition of Senior Citizens begins at 1 p.m. and the RFD Boys will be providing the entertainment. The second annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest had over 20 entries and the top five dogs were placed and then competed for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest, will be held at 7:30 p.m. The beer barn will be open from 5 pm to midnight.
Saline Community Fair Ambassador Program At The 2022 Fair
The Saline Community Fair Ambassador program was launched in 2019 and was designed to provide up to four high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, along with building their resumes by providing community service, leadership experience and a scholarship opportunity. The ambassador program is open to males and females in the Saline School District, as well as any eligible young person who resides within a 15-mile radius of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. Selection is based on an application, resume and personal interview. Each Ambassador helps at various events throughout the fair and has the opportunity to provide input on planning the fair and assist with community activities which the fair in involved with. Each of the recipients receives a $200 scholarship donated by the Former Miss Saline Association.
Children Enjoy a Day at the Saline Community Fair
The second day of the Saline Community Fair began with a parade of strollers, as families came out Thursday morning to enjoy Children’s Day. The festivities began at the front of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, where the Touch a Truck event was held until noon. An assortment of big trucks and vehicles were parked with open doors, allowing kids to climb in and explore.
Saline Community Fair Officially Opens Today
Hundreds and hundreds of still exhibits were judged on Tuesday and everything is on display to be viewed. There were over 250 entries just in the baking classes this year. The fair officially opens today at 10 a.m. with Saline Schools Day. Anyone wearing Saline School Gear will be admitted free all day long. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. Returning for a fourth year is the Inclusion Day special where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday until 2 p.m. and there will also be free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review Show will take place at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Late afternoon and evening activities include the Saline Alumni Gathering held in the tent overlooking the horse arena, the South & West Washtenaw Consortium Student Organizations Showcase, the introduction of the three recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship at 5:30 p.m., the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards, and the Saline Schools Ag Olympics. Don’t miss out on the fun activities that have been planned for the ag olympic teams. The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the grandstand throughout the day and evening. The People’s Choice Dog of the Year voting ends tonight at midnight – don’t miss out on one more chance to cast your vote for your favorite dog.
Doug "Mac" McCormick, Husband and Father, Served in Marine Corps, Spent 45 Years in Trucking Industry
Douglas Roy "Mac" McCormick, age 82 passed away on Sunday, August 28 at his home. He was born in Ann Arbor on January 25, 1940 the son of Douglas C. and Anna (Salmon) McCormick. After graduating from Saline High School in 1958, Doug went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corp, joining in 1958. Doug served for 4 years and 2 years Active Duty Reserves. He then went on to work as a long haul truck driver and salesman for Pabst Beer Brewery Products in Ann Arbor. Doug continued to work for various Teamster affiliated trucking companies for the next 45 years. In 2004 Doug and wife Sharron moved to Morehead City, NC. Doug especially enjoyed spending time with a select group of friends at their private coffee shop on the boardwalk on Atlantic Beach. In 2015 they returned to Michigan due to the death of his step-daughter Tammy Sudman Lynn and to care for their special needs granddaughter Lisa.
Les Rowe, Husband, Father of 3 Children, Worked for St. Joe's for 46 Years
Leslie “Les” Francis Rowe passed away peacefully Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. It is very appropriate he was at St. Joe’s, as he had served there for 46 years in the Interventional Radiology department before retiring on February 25, 2015. Les, the second...
Here's the Road Work Happening in the Saline Area
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline Detour Project Details. Lodi Weber Rd between Dell Rd and Noble Rd Daytime road closure Aug. 29 - Sept. 9 n/a Culvert replacement. Pittsfield Packard Rd between US-23 and Carpenter Rd Road closure June 27 - mid-Sept. Detour map Road reconstruction.
