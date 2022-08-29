It has been a great week at the fair so far so make plans now to join in the fair fun. Friday, September 2 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $2 discount, paying $5 admission. The day offers programs for all ages and starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., the Draft Horse Pull at 10 a.m. and Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bricktown Lego Display will be built throughout the day on Friday and then on display the remainder of the fair. We challenge you to find many unique items in the display which is in Barn C. The Comedy Farm Magic Review Show will be held at 12:30 pm, 4 pm, and 6:30 pm. The Ladies’ Day program and Recognition of Senior Citizens begins at 1 p.m. and the RFD Boys will be providing the entertainment. The second annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest had over 20 entries and the top five dogs were placed and then competed for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest, will be held at 7:30 p.m. The beer barn will be open from 5 pm to midnight.

SALINE, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO