How In The World Does The New York State Fair Calculate Chevy Court Concert Attendance?
Have you ever wondered how the Great New York State Fair calculates their free Chevy Court concert attendance? Here's their scientific and mathematical secrets. Syracuse.com did some research on this topic several years back in 2017. It turns out, there isn't all that crazy of an answer how they get the number of people who attend: They count the people in the crowd. Yes, in a way:
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
i100rocks.com
O’Mara urges Hochul not to lower overtime threshold for NY farm workers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York State Senator Tom O’Mara wants Governor Hochul to reject a recommendation from the state’s Farm Laborers’ Wage Board to lower the overtime threshold for farm workers. In a public statement, O’Mara says the wage board has not been listening to...
New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys
Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $232 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Projects Across New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $232 million to seven municipalities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure projects that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The previously announced grants and low-cost financing packages approved by the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $763 million.
Erie County Sheriff on new N.Y. gun laws: 'I'm angry about it'
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia has some serious concern over Governor Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws in New York State that will take effect on Sept. 1. Read more here:
newyorkupstate.com
NY’s timeline for legal weed sales just shifted in a major way
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. One of New York’s top cannabis regulators said the application period for most marijuana businesses would begin in the middle...
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State
Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
WRGB
There is no age limit to buy whipped cream in New York State
A law meant to curb "whippet" drug use in teenagers has caused confusion in grocery stores across New York State. Last year, a law passed restricting the purchase of "whipped cream chargers" containing nitrous oxide, also known as "whippets", to people 21 and older. These canisters are often found inside...
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For September 2022
Can you believe September is here? As we enter September, kids go back to school, parents get a new work routine. As a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place. How can you do this? One easy way...
Upstate New York Forest Fire Still Spreading; Now Over 270 Acres
Forest fires don't just happen out west, they can happen in your backyard too. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has been working tirelessly to put out a massive fire in Ulster County. What started only a few days ago, has now spread much farther than originally expected. According to...
License to sell: New Yorkers with pot convictions given first shot to legally sell
News 12 met Junior Martinez and Alfredo Angueira at a marijuana farm in Dutchess County. They are two of three co-founders of CONBUD, a new marijuana dispensary that just applied for a license to legally sell marijuana in the Hudson Valley and New York City region.
Fact Check: Canned Whipped Cream, Nitrous Oxide, and NY Restrictions
A new New York State law adding "whippets" restrictions for people under 21 years of age, has shown that even in this age of communication, the rules of the classic "game of telephone" still apply. In other words, we all got this one terribly wrong. During the last few weeks,...
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
Every Day Is Special At These 10 Upstate New York Day Spas
The spas and wellness centers of Upstate New York are some of the best in the United States. Here we offer you a list of ten top spas from the Hudson Valley out through the Finger Lakes and beyond. All of these spas have complete menus of massage treatments, relaxing...
30 Acre Forest Fire In Upstate NY! What Ignited this Blaze?
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that much of the State is at moderate risk for fire danger. The Capital Region however, down through Westchester County, is at HIGH risk of fire danger, including the Albany Pine Bush. A lightning strike is believed to have ignited a...
What’s Hiding at the Bottom of the Deepest Lake in New York?
Deep water is terrifying. Hell, I can hardly even swim in a pool without imagining something reaching up from below to grab me. Backyard pools are one thing, but lakes are in a league of their own. With hundreds of feet of murky depth, there's no telling what secrets they're keeping. So what's the deepest lake in New York, and what's hiding at the bottom?
fox5ny.com
Wildfires growing in upstate New York
NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
